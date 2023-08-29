"Green light arrived on player side" - Fabrizio Romano reveals Manchester United have reached personal terms agreement with top target

Manchester United has taken a significant step towards bolstering their squad by reaching a crucial agreement in principle with Marc Cucurella on personal terms. The latest update, brought to light by renowned football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, signifies a positive stride forward for the Red Devils' ongoing transfer pursuits.

With their sights firmly set on addressing their left-back conundrum, Manchester United's negotiation with Cucurella has gained substantial traction. As per Romano, a decisive green light has been illuminated from the player's side, potentially paving the way for the deal's culmination. Notably, this revelation comes at a crucial juncture, with the transfer deadline looming large.

The urgency to secure Cucurella's signature stems from multiple factors plaguing Manchester United's defensive setup. A muscle injury sidelining Luke Shaw has left a gaping hole in the left-back position.

Furthermore, the recent injury setback to Raphael Varane, one of United's vital defensive acquisitions, has exacerbated the need for defensive reinforcement. Tyrell Malacia's unavailability and other options' limitations have further heightened the pressure on the club to expedite the signing.

Intriguingly, Cucurella's suitability to Erik ten Hag's tactical framework is a pivotal factor behind his candidacy for the left-back role. Deploying Diogo Dalot as a makeshift solution in their recent fixture highlighted United's determination to find a short-term solution ahead of the transfer deadline.

Despite his stature as a Spanish international, Cucurella is at Chelsea's fringes. Limited Premier League minutes this season, coupled with competition from Ben Chilwell, has prompted him to reconsider his options. Having played a considerable role in Chelsea's tumultuous campaign last season, Cucurella's experience adds an appealing dimension to United's defensive setup.

Argentina left-back Nicolas Tagliafico eager for Manchester United move amid ongoing talks

According to journalist Jacque Talbot, Argentinian left-back Nicolas Tagliafico is actively pushing for a move to Manchester United. Talks are underway with Lyon over acquiring the veteran defender, preferred by United's Erik ten Hag following Luke Shaw's injury.

Despite Lyon's reluctance, negotiations are progressing for a possible transfer. Tagliafico, represented by CAA Base with strong Premier League ties, is keen on reuniting with his former Ajax Amsterdam coach.

While United prefers a loan, Lyon insists on an obligation-to-buy clause. He has 41 appearances for the French club, scoring two goals and providing five more assists. The player's eagerness and influential representation could drive the deal forward.