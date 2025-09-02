Grimsby Town punished after fielding ineligible player in cup win over Manchester United as fine for breach comes to light

Grimsby Town have been punished by the EFL for ‘fielding an ineligible player against Manchester United’ during the Second Round of the Carabao Cup on August 27. The League Two side pulled off a shocking victory as they defeated the Red Devils 12-11 in a marathon penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

While Grimsby are gearing up to take on Championship side Sheffield Wednesday in the third round of the competition, it emerged that they breached the rules of the competition during their win over Manchester United, and they will now face punishment.

The EFL has released a statement stating that Grimsby had an ineligible player featured in their win over Manchester United. Their midfielder Clarke Oduor wasn’t registered in time before the fixture, resulting in the breach.

As a result, the Mariners were fined £20,000 (£10,000 of which will be suspended until the end of the season). The game will not be replayed, as EFL determined the breach was non-deliberate, with no intent to deceive, and Grimsby self-reported it. The statement read:

“The breach relates to the Club fielding an ineligible player against Manchester United in a Round Two tie on 27 August 2025. Grimsby Town progressed to Round Three following a 12-11 penalty shoot-out win at Blundell Park. The circumstances leading to this transgression are that Grimsby Town submitted the registration of Clarke Oduor at 12:01 pm on the day before the fixture i.e. shortly after the 12:00 pm deadline required in accordance with the 2025/26 competition rules.

“The Club self-reported the breach upon discovery the day after the fixture had been completed. Following a comprehensive review of all the evidence and considering prior decisions taken in respect of offences in the League Cup, the Board determined that the issuing of a fine followed precedent.”

“The Board further noted the Club’s non-compliance was not deliberate with no intention to deceive or mislead. The Club has since implemented several actions to prevent a similar occurrence in the future. The Club will be liable for the suspended sum of £10,000, if they were to again field an ineligible player in any League Competition between now and the end of Season 2025/26.”

Grimsby, meanwhile, released a statement on their website, attributing the mistake to a ‘computer problem.’

Manchester United’s stance after Grimsby were handed punishment for fielding an ineligible player

After it emerged that Grimsby fielded an ineligible player against Manchester United, some Red Devils faithful have called for a replay of the match. Unfortunately for United supporters, the match will not be replayed, as a precedent has already been set for clubs that breach such regulations.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United have chosen not to escalate the matter further amid demands from fans for the match to be replayed or for Grimsby to be kicked out of the competition.

The defeat saw United hit a new low, as it was the first time a fourth-tier side had eliminated them in the Carabao Cup.

