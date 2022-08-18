"Guarantees goals everywhere he plays" - Shaun Wright-Phillips names player Chelsea should have signed to reach Manchester City and Liverpool's level 

Shaun Wright-Phillips believes Chelsea should have tried to sign Robert Lewandowski to catch up with Manchester City and Liverpool.
The Blues are in desperate need of a centre-forward following the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, who both failed to impress on a consistent basis.
Thomas Tuchel's side finished 19 points behind Premier League champions City last season, with a lack of consistent goalscorers seen as a major issue.
Former Chelsea winger Wright-Phillips believes his old side should have moved for Bayern Munich superstar Lewandowski before his switch to Barcelona.
Speaking to Bet365, the ex-England winger stated:
"They need goals. It was apparent in the game against Spurs and last season that goals are their issue. They've lost Lukaku and Werner and the majority of the goals scored are from players like Reece James, penalties from Jorginho or Mount from deep. They need a striker who can score them goals and if Broja can give it to them - fantastic as they've got a home-grown talent there."
He further added:
"I'd have gone and got Lewandowski. He guarantees goals everywhere he plays. He's obviously gone to Barca but that opens up Aubameyang. I'm not sure he'd be able to emulate what he did at Arsenal, but we know he likes to score goals and could fit the bill."
Shaun Wright-Phillips advises Chelsea winger to find first-team football
According to BBC Sport, Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to leave Stamford Bridge on-loan in search of gametime. The 21-year-old has been linked with moves to Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle United and Southampton.
The England winger made just 15 Premier League appearances last term and has plenty of competition ahead of him when it comes to places in the side.
Speaking on Hudson-Odoi, the Wright-Philips stated:
"My advice would be to go and play football. He's got to look at Connor Gallagher. He's gone and expressed himself at Palace. Callum needs to go and play a full season of football week in, week out."
He added:
"Get to learn the Premier League properly and love the game you're playing. It's hard to love the game when you're not playing and just training. He's been doing that for a while now and should go and show people what he's capable of."