"Guardiola should have been fired 7 or 8 times" - Mauricio Pochettino takes a dig at PSG and says they have 'different realities'

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino has commented on being fired from his position for failing to secure the Parisians' first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy.

Despite guiding PSG to their record 10th Ligue 1 title last season, Pochettino was sacked in July this year. He also helped the club lift the 2020-21 Coupe de France and the 2021 Trophee des Champions trophies.

The Parisians were knocked out of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League at the last-16 stage by eventual winners Real Madrid. After registering a 1-0 win at home, the club slumped to a 3-1 defeat at Santiago Bernabeu owing to a second-half hat-trick by Karim Benzema.

During an interview with AS, Pochettino was asked for his opinion on his dismissal from the Ligue 1 champions. He said (via Culture PSG):

"If it's for not having won the Champions League, Guardiola should have been fired seven or eight times. These are different realities. PSG is built to try to win the Champions League. If it's not achieved, the first person responsible is me. And no one hides it."

When asked about PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, he added:

"I was with him here in Qatar, I was watching matches, we have a good relationship. We may have different professional ideas, but that does not influence the staff. I already knew the objective I had when I signed the contract at the club."

PSG, who appointed Christophe Galtier as their new manager ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, are currently on a 22-match unbeaten run. The club is atop the Ligue 1 standings with 41 points from 15 games.

Pochettino, on the other hand, is open to a managerial return with a national team, as per Sky Sports. He has previously been at the helm of clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton, and Espanyol.

Mauricio Pochettino opines on PSG star Lionel Messi's 2022 FIFA World Cup hopes

Speaking to talkSPORT, Mauricio Pochettino claimed that Argentina captain Lionel Messi should be rewarded with the FIFA World Cup trophy for his contributions to the sport. He elaborated:

"I can feel here that everyone, football people, wants to see Messi lift the World Cup trophy. Everything Messi has given to football is like football should reward Messi by giving him the trophy."

Pochettino, who represented Argentina 20 times during his playing career, insisted that England are also amongst the favorites in the tournament. He added:

"We need to wait, we need to see and hope everything will go well for Argentina. Of course, England also, why not a final? Argentina versus England should be amazing. England are doing well."

Argentina are next scheduled to lock horns with Australia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup last-16 clash on Saturday (3 December).

