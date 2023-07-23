"Guardiola won't be happy" "Only thing we have over City" - Manchester United fans react as Julia Roberts attends pre-season friendly against Arsenal

Fans on Twitter made a Pep Guardiola claim as Julia Roberts attended the pre-season game between Manchester United and Arsenal in the United States.

Erik ten Hag's side managed to win the game by a score of 2-0 with Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho getting on the scoresheet for the Red Devils.

Apart from winning the game, United also won the penalty shootout, which was a mandate regardless of the outcome of the match. They triumphed 5-3 on penalties with Fabio Vieira missing his spot kick from the penalty shootout.

Famous movie star Julia Roberts was in attendance for the match, causing fans to react across Twitter, with one writing:

"Pep Guadiola won't be happy."

Another fan commented:

"This is the only thing we have over city currently."

エクセル @clexetweets @ManUtd This is the only thing we have over city currently

simo cappie @cappie_the_real @ManUtd Pep guardiola punching the air as we speak

Praveen @Liberal82486416 @ManUtd Pep must be jealous

Pep Guardiola previously disappointed by Julia Roberts watching Manchester United but not Manchester City

Oscar winner Roberts had previously visited Old Trafford to watch Manchester United in action. Despite visiting Manchester, he didn't go to watch the Cityzens, which disappointed Pep Guardiola.

The Spanish coach said that even if he won the UEFA Champions League with City, it won't be good enough as Roberts didn't visit his team. He said on the matter (via News 18):

“She came in the period where we were better than United, in these four or five years, and she went to visit Man United. She didn’t come to see us. That’s why this is… even if I win the Champions League, (it) will not be compared for the fact that Julia Roberts came to Manchester and didn’t come to see us."

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach, Guardiola, however, received his flowers from Roberts after helping Manchester City win the UEFA Champions League in 2022-23. Roberts wrote on Instagram:

"Congratulations @pepteam ⚽️🏆 for leading your team to be UCL champions. #pep #soccermom."