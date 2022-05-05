“Guardiola suffocates teams and players” – Dietmar Hamann attacks Manchester City boss after Champions League exit to Real Madrid 

Former Manchester City midfielder Dietmar Hamann has criticised manager Pep Guardiola after the team's UEFA Champions League semi-final exit against Real Madrid. The Premier League leaders lost 3-1 in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, May 4, to crash out 6-5 on aggregate.

The defeat was unexpected, as City were in control for most of the tie. They beat Los Blancos 4-3 in the first leg and took the lead in the 73rd minute through Riyad Mahrez in the second leg. However, Rodrygo Goes scored two goals within 90 seconds to force extra time. Karim Benzema then scored the winner from the spot.

While City dominated the tie, Real Madrid opened up the tie with their late flourish, leaving the visitors clueless and bereft of ideas. They failed to create enough chances. Hamann said about the same on Twitter:

"Never seen a team as helpless as City in last 15 minutes. Usually you always get one more chance they never."

He also criticised Guardiola for his player management and coaching style, comparing with that of Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti and Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp. Hamann tweeted:

"If you give players responsibility, they act responsible. If you try to play the game for them, they won’t. Guardiola suffocates teams and players to make their own decisions. Compare that to Ancelotti's or Klopp's teams."

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City endure European heartbreak as Real Madrid seek 14th title

Pep Guardiola joined Manchester City in 2016 and has won three Premier League titles. He looks set to add another, as they lead the standings by one point over second-placed Liverpool, with four games to go.

However, City have failed to win in the UEFA Champions League under the Spaniard's tutelage. They made the final last year but lost to Chelsea before suffering a spectacular implosion to lose to Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos will look to add their third trophy of the season after winnning the Supercopa de Espana and a record-extending 35th La Liga title. They will face Liverpool in the Champions League final on 28 May at the Stade de France in Paris, hoping to win a record-extending 14th title.

