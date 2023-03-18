"Guardiola is doing that" - Manchester City manager accused of copying Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United tactics 

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has claimed that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is copying Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United tactics this season.

The Spanish tactician has notably left Kevin de Bruyne out of important games this season, including his team's 4-2 league win against Tottenham Hotspur in January. The Belgium international also played just 31 minutes off the bench in the reverse fixture on 5 February, where Spurs won 1-0 at home.

Ahead of his team's second-leg Champions League last-16 tie against RB Leipzig, Guardiola also said that Erling Haaland could 'be better'. The Norway international responded by scoring five goals as Manchester City won 7-0 (8-1 aggregate) on 14 March.

According to Souness, this is a tactic Sir Alex used with superstars such as Ryan Giggs and David Beckham during his time at Old Trafford. He wrote in his Daily Mail column (h/t Express):

"I was at the one City lost at Spurs in February, for example, and he [De Bruyne] didn't start that day. Strange. And now Guardiola has dug him out a little in public. This week he said De Bruyne had to get back to doing the simple things well."

He added:

"I have my theories about why this may have happened. It could be part of a deliberate tactic aimed at motivating the whole squad. Someone told me that Sir Alex Ferguson used to do this with Ryan Giggs. He would deliberately pick on him and sometimes David Beckham in front of the other Manchester United players."

Souness concluded:

"It would send the squad a message that nobody - even the two best players at the club - was safe from criticism. It would help to make sure a talented group of footballers kept their feet on the ground. So maybe Guardiola is doing that..."

What Haaland told Manchester City boss after being subbed off vs Leipzig

Erling Haaland has plundered 39 goals in 34 games across competitions for Manchester City. Five of those came against RB Leipzig at the Etihad.

The 22-year-old was brought off in the 63rd minute for Julian Alvarez. He apparently said something to manager Pep Guardiola on the touchline after being taken off.

Haaland was asked what exactly he told the former Barcelona head coach. He responded (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"I told him [Pep] when I went off I would love to score a double hat trick. But what can we do? I have to go off."

Luiz Adriano (BATE Borisov 0-7 Shakhtar Donetsk, October 2014) and Lionel Messi (Barcelona 7-1 Bayer Leverkusen, March 2012) have also scored five goals in a single Champions League game.

