Gunners icon claims he'd be 'happy' if Chelsea sacked Pochettino as he believes that would mean less competition for his former club Arsenal

Arsenal legend David Seaman has explained why he hopes Chelsea decide to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine coach was only appointed as Blues boss in July but his side have faltered at the start of the ongoing campaign.

Pochettino's side have suffered three defeats in six league games and sit precariously in 14th place in the Premier League table. They have only won two matches across competitions under the former Tottenham Hotspur coach.

Seaman hopes the west Londoners' dismal run under Pochettino will end in his sacking as he expects them to improve under his tutelage. He said (via The Evening Standard):

"Aston Villa beat Chelsea and there was a lot of talk about Pochettino getting sacked. It’s not Pochettino [who is the problem]. If they get rid of him I will be well happy, because Chelsea will be right out of it. The longer he stays, the better they will get. There is no doubt about that."

Pochettino is renowned for his work in transforming clubs as he did at Tottenham. He works well with a young squad in developing those players into world-class players namely Harry Kane and Son Heung Min.

However, Chelsea's current situation is a much more daunting task for the Argentine. He signed a two-year contract when arriving in the summer and 12 new faces joined him at Stamford Bridge with his club spending £430.6 million.

The vast changes to the Blues' squad have ultimately failed to pay dividends thus far for the Argentine coach. Pressure is growing on him but Seaman has blamed the west London giants' woes at their transfer business:

"They are a young squad. That’s been forced on him a little bit, I think."

Meanwhile, Arsenal have made a promising start to the season with four wins and two draws in six league games. Mikel Arteta's men are looking to mount another title challenge after agonizingly missing out to Manchester City last season.

Their London rvials haven't looked to be much of a threat to the Gunners' ambitions this season. They have made their worst start to a Premier League campaign in 45 years.

Arsenal and Chelsea will reportedly have to fork out £80 million to sign Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney is on Arsenal and Chelsea's radar.

According to The Times, Brentford are demanding £80 million for their in-demand striker Ivan Toney. The England international has attracted interest from Arsenal and Chelsea ahead of his return to football in January.

Toney has spent the last two months suspended after receiving a ban for breaching FA betting rules. That ban ends in January just as the winter transfer window opens with both London rivals weighing up a mid-season move.

The 27-year-old was one of the Premier League's most prolific frontmen last season. He bagged 21 goals and five assists in 35 games across competitions. He finished third in the Golden Boot race with 20 goals in 33 league games, only behind Erling Haaland and Kane.

The Blues have endured a dismal run in front of goal, scoreless in their last three games. Nicolas Jackson has failed to impress since joining in the summer, managing just one goal in seven games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have two options in the center-forward role in Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. However, neither are reviewed as prolific goalscorers.