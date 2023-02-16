Gunners legend Thierry Henry gives advice to Arsenal after their disappointing 3-1 loss to Manchester City

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has urged the Gunners to show composure and bounce back from their defeat against Manchester City.

The north London side lost 3-1 against the Cityzens in the Premier League at the Emirates on Wednesday, February 15. Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland netted for the visitors while Bukayo Saka scored from the penalty spot for the hosts.

The defeat extended their winless run to four matches across competitions. Mikel Arteta's side will next face Aston Villa, who are managed by Arteta's predecessor Unai Emery.

Arsenal @Arsenal Heads up and onto the next. Heads up and onto the next. https://t.co/uejk9vwUH0

Henry believes that his former side need to brush off their loss against Manchester City and prepare for their visit to Villa. Speaking on CBS Golazo, he said (via football.london):

"I thought the cup game was very significant. Since the beginning of the season, City had to respond to what Arsenal were doing.

"Can you keep your composure? Go at Villa and try to rectify that straightaway at the weekend and show them that you can be with them all the way. Now it's going to be very difficult."

Referencing Manchester City's bench strength, Henry added:

"Stay calm. You lost against a great team today. (Phil) Foden and (Manuel) Akanji come on, do you have the same bench at Arsenal? I'm not too sure.

"Keep your composure. You lost that one, it doesn't mean that everything now has to go in the bin. You still have a game in hand. Now it's going to be tough."

Arsenal lose ground in Premier League title race against Manchester City

Mikel Arteta's side established a five-point lead with a game in hand over Manchester City three games ago in the Premier League title race. However, City have now overtaken them on goal difference even though the Gunners have a game in hand.

Arsenal started the game brightly at the Emirates against Pep Guardiola's side but were undone by an individual error. Takehiro Tomiyasu's back pass to Aaron Ramsdale was short and Kevin De Bruyne finished it brilliantly.

Bukayo Saka restored parity from the penalty spot after Ederson was deemed to have fouled Eddie Nketiah in the box.

City came out all guns blazing in the second half and were eventually rewarded when Jack Grealish scored. Erling Haaland then secured the victory with a neat finish from close range.

The hosts also had a few good opportunities but were unable to convert them. They will look to bounce back when they take on Aston Villa this weekend. Guardiola's men, meanwhile, will visit Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal and Manchester City will next clash at the Etihad on April 26.

Poll : 0 votes