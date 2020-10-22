Guti gives Real Madrid, Barcelona transfer advice and trolls Antoine Griezmann

Real Madrid legend Guti was speaking ahead of Real Madrid's clash against Barcelona over the weekend and provided both clubs with transfer advice.

However, while his recommendations for his former club Real Madrid were serious, his assessment of the transfer business Barcelona should conduct was more tongue-in-cheek.

"I'd sign Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for Real Madrid and for Barcelona I wouldn't sign anyone, just for Griezmann to stay," he joked.

Antoine Griezmann, 29, has endured an unhappy time at Barcelona since signing for them from Atletico Madrid at the beginning of the 2019-20 season.

The French forward, who had been prolific under Diego Simeone, has only managed a meager 15 goals and 4 assists in 52 games for the Blaugrana.

The player was sidelined during former manager Quique Setien's fruitless reign and his struggles have continued under new manager Ronald Koeman.

Guti weighs in on Real Madrid's upcoming clash against Barcelona

Guti predicted that Ansu Fati for Barcelona and Vinicius Jr. for Real Madrid will be the key players when the two Spanish giants do battle over the weekend.

"There are many great players in this game, but I'm going for the youngsters.

"Surely it'll be Ansu Fati at Barcelona and Vinicius at Real Madrid [who can affect the game]. They're very talented players who are going to bring a lot to La Liga."

"It won't determine who'll win La Liga, but it is an important match. Mentally, if a player does well or a team wins, then it can do you good for what is still to come in La Liga.

"It's a test for both of these teams to see what level they're at and to see what they can achieve this year."

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona will be hoping that a positive result in the El Clasico over the weekend will help turn around what has been a stuttering start to the season from both sides.

Real Madrid have lost their last two games, 1-0 to Cadiz in the league and 3-2 to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

Despite Barcelona easing past Ferencvaros in the Champions League, they too are coming off a defeat in the league when they suffered a 1-0 reverse to Getafe over the weekend.