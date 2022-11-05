“Guy can never rest, I’m tired”, “No one comes close” – Fans on Twitter salute performance from Manchester City hero in dramatic 2-1 win over Fulham

Erling Haaland was once again Manchester City's savior as they scraped to a 2-1 victory at home to Fulham in the Premier League today (November 5).

The 22-year-old forward was only fit enough for the bench as he failed to start his fourth game in a row due to a foot injury. Pep Guardiola's side took the lead early on through Haaland's replacement Julian Alvarez but were pegged back soon after.

Joao Cancelo brought Harry Wilson down when he was one-on-one with Ederson. This gave the newly-promoted side a penalty and earned the defender a red card. Andreas Pereira dispatched the spot kick to send Fulham into half-time deservedly level.

Haaland was brought on for Alvarez in the 64th minute and thought he had won the game for Manchester City with a superbly taken goal. However, the Norwegian striker was judged narrowly offside as it appeared as though the champions were in for a frustrating afternoon.

In the 95th minute, Kevin de Bruyne drew a penalty which Haaland just about converted to break Fulham's hearts and send City top of the league. The forward has now netted an astonishing 23 goals in 17 appearances in all competitions this season.

It appears the Sky Blues are becoming rather reliant on him since he joined the club from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

After the full-time whistle, Manchester City fans took to Twitter to hail their summer signing for his incredibly consistent performances across the campaign:

Erling Haaland explains why he was nervous before crucial Manchester City penalty

There was plenty of pressure on the youngster to convert his penalty. Manchester City were on the verge of dropping points while trying to catch leaders Arsenal.

Haaland has missed a couple of weeks of action. However, is well aware of how important the win could be, particularly while playing with 10 men. He told BBC Sport:

"Really nervous [for the penalty]. It is about getting though the situation in the proper way and that is what I did. I don't care how it went it, it is about it going in. Amazing feeling."

He added:

"For me it was about coming in with some energy and try and get a goal because these three points are really important. It was about trying to get it and that is what we did. When you go 10 v 11 for 70 minutes it is difficult, I don't think any team would do it as good as we did it today. I was one week out and finally I am back. A good feeling."

Manchester City are now top of the league, one point above Arsenal, who play against Chelsea tomorrow (November 6).

