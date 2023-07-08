"Guy is a different level”, “Elite talent” – Fans hail Chelsea star for his stunning display as England win U21 Euro final

Fans have heaped praises on Chelsea defender Levi Colwill following his performances at the just concluded Euro U-21 tournament.

The 20-year-old played a key role in helping the young Lions clinch the competition, which was co-hosted by Romania and Georgia.

Colwill started every game for England U-21 side who went on to keep cleansheets in all their games enroute to the final, where they beat Spain by 1-0.

Curtis Jones' stoppage strike prior to the half-time break was enough to secure victory for England in the final.

There was a last-minute scare from opponents Spain, in stoppage time of the encounter after Colwill was adjudged to have tripped Abel Ruiz.

However, the resulting spot-kick was averted courtesy of a brilliant save from England's goalkeeper James Trafford, to clinch the title.

Overall, it was an outstanding display from the Blues' defender, who once again showed his capability to the whole footballing world.

Reacting to his performance at the just concluded Euro U-21 tournament, a couple of fans took to social media to express their delight in Colwill.

One fan tweeted that the Chelsea defender is on a different level, after his man-of-the-match display in the final against Spain.

"Colwill man of the match. This guy is a different level wow.

"Colwill man of the match. This guy is a different level wow.

Another fan tweeted that his club [Liverpool] should pay whatever it takes to sign Colwill from Chelsea this season, as he has what it takes to improve the Reds' defense for the long-term.

"Pay whatever it takes to sign Levi Colwill, he will justify whatever fee it takes over the next 10-15 years.

"Pay whatever it takes to sign Levi Colwill, he will justify whatever fee it takes over the next 10-15 years.

Below are further tweets from fans, reacting to Colwill's performance at the just concluded Euro U-21 tournament.

PME 🚭🦅🗽🇺🇸 @mariEscobarPAWG Colwill easily player of the tournament. Fantastic talent.

C A R E F R E E @CarefreeEdition Levi Colwill has treated this entire tournament like he's just having a kick about with kids at a local school 😂

At The Bridge Pod ⭐️⭐️ @AtTheBridgePod Levi Colwill has been outstanding against Spain in the U21 Euro Final, honestly this lad is baller and could easily be a future England captain.

ChelseaHQ @ChelseaHQ_ Levi Colwill MUST start for Chelsea next season. Elite talent.

Anfield Fix @AnfieIdFix Colwill's actually got prime Virgil aura at 20 years of age. How.

What next for Chelsea defender Levi Colwill after the Euro U-21 tournament?

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool FC - Premier League

The young English defender will be hoping that his recent performance at the just concluded Euro U-21 competition will be able to convince his parent club Chelsea next season.

The 20-year-old defender is expected to return to West London to join the Blues for their pre-season preparation. Colwill will also be hoping to impress new Blues head coach Maurico Pochettino with his performances.

The player is currently the subject of transfer interest from the likes of Liverpool and Brighton. However, Chelsea have maintained that Colwill isn't for sale this summer, as they consider him a part of the club's future.

His recent performance at the just concluded Euro U-21 tournament will further strengthen the Blues' stand on not wanting to part ways with the youngster this summer.

