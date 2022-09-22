"Guys, easy on each other" - Erik ten Hag warned 2 Manchester United stars to drop rivalry in training

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly asked Tyrell Malacia and Antony to go easy on each other during training.

United signed Malacia at the start of the season from Dutch club Feynoord. Antony completed a big-money move from another Dutch club, Ajax.

Both players used to be rivals in the Eredivisie. Hence, ten Hag was keen to avoid any training ground drama or rivalry between the two.

While talking to Sky Sports, here's what Malacia said regarding ten Hag's instructions for them:

"When he [Antony] arrived [at Manchester United], the first thing the coach said was, ‘Guys, easy on each other.’ He’s [Antony] a good player and I love to play against him. And now I play with him, which is fantastic." (h/t mirror.co.uk)

Antony started life at Old Trafford in style as he scored his club's winner against Arsenal in a Premier League clash.

Malacia, meanwhile, has also made a regular place for himself in the team's first XI. He has made eight appearances for the Red Devils so far this season.

While assessing his team's performance this campaign, here's what Malacia said:

"Every game is difficult [in the Premier League], every week is difficult – there are no easy games."

United currently sit in fifth spot in the Premier League table, having collected 12 points from six games.

They have won one out of their two games in the UEFA Europa League. After suffering a home loss to Real Sociedad on the opening day of the competition, Erik ten Hag's men picked up an away win against FC Sheriff in the second week of the competition.

Former Arsenal star dismissed claims that Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes' dip in form is due to Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United stars Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bruno Fernandes scored 40 goals and provided 25 assists in his first 80 games for Manchester United. However, he has had only 26 goal contributions in the past 54 games.

While his dip in form has coincided with Ronaldo's arrival at the club, former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell dismissed claims that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was the reason behind the issue as he told Football Insider:

“It’s very difficult to blame somebody like Ronaldo, especially when you look at last season when he saved Man United so many times. It’s very difficult to look at it and say, ‘He’s the one to blame.'"

