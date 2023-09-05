“Guys who have that level of talent aren’t complicated” - Leonardo feels Messi, Neymar and Mbappe lacked respect at PSG

Ex-Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sporting director Leonardo believes that Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have not been respected at the Parc des Princes. While Messi and Neymar have already exited Paris for other pastures, speculation continues to swirl around Mbappe's potential move to Real Madrid in 2024.

Leonardo spoke candidly about the shortcomings in the club's management, particularly regarding these three talents. According to him, players of such extraordinary skill shouldn't be a problem for any club; rather, they should be a solution (via Fichajes):

"These guys who have that level of talent are not complicated. They solve more problems than they create and if their problems have to be solved, it is done. You have to assume the pros and cons. People have to feel good. These guys need a state of mind, they need to be well, they need to be recognized. And who has to do that job is the club, it is us, the leaders."

Leonardo emphasized the need for a club to be the driving force behind winning trophies when discussing Neymar's exit:

"For me, player and coach, even if they are of that level, they win games. And who wins championships, is the club. Who wins championships, is the company. I imagine it's a huge move (Neymar's departure to the Saudi Pro League), and he felt involved in it and made the decision to go."

Meanwhile, Messi is already making waves in Major League Soccer, representing Inter Miami, and Neymar is prepping up for his time with Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. As for Mbappe, he seeems determined to propel PSG under new manager Luis Enrique to potential Champions League glory without his former two teammates.

Neymar opens up about PSG's Champions League struggles despite Messi and Mbappe linkup

When PSG enlisted the talents of Lionel Messi in 2021, uniting him with Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe, expectations skyrocketed. Many believed this attacking trifecta would conquer Europe, finally claiming the elusive UEFA Champions League trophy.

However, despite a stellar lineup that looked like a fantasy football dream team, reality struck differently. The Parisians faced a premature exit from the Champions League, failing to progress past the round of 16 for two consecutive seasons.

In a candid discussion with Youtube channel "Que Papinho," the Brazilian dove into the complexities of why the much-hyped squad failed to live up to expectations (via PSGTalk):

“Football stuff. Galacticos didn’t win the Champions League, so it’s part of it. We had a very strong team. Me, Messi and Mbappe are three guys who are the best in the world."

"We know that, but unfortunately, it didn’t fit. It wasn’t good for us. Obviously, we wanted to win everything, [and] we were close in the locker room, but sometimes football is not right [or] fair. It’s not like a cake recipe.”

Even a star-studded roster can't guarantee success. Assembling superstars is one thing, but making them click as a unit was another challenge for the Parisians altogether.