“Haaland banter compilations will be everywhere this week” – Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher reacts to Community Shield clash

Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-1 in a thrilling encounter between the two English heavyweight sides in the Community Shield today. The clash saw players like Julian Alvarez, Darwin Nunez, and Erling Haaland make their debuts for their respective clubs, having come to England during the summer.

While Alvarez and Nunez were able to get their names on the scoresheet, Haaland struggled to pick his chances, even missing a late opportunity with a shot to the bar. It was a rather unexpected miss, as the goalkeeper Adrian was yet to recover from his save, and Haaland had all the time in the world to pick his spot.

Jamie Carragher was quick to comment on the poorly taken opportunity, as he took to his Twitter account and said:

"The Haaland banter compilations will be everywhere this week after that miss, just like Nunez last week. From [clowns] who have never kicked a ball in their life."

Nunez struggled to impress for Liverpool over the course of the pre-season, missing a number of notable chances, which saw mockery videos pop up on the internet.

However, the star managed to shut down the ridicule with four goals in 45 minutes against RB Leipzig. Scoring a goal in his first important game for the Reds will certainly play its part in increasing his stock among fans.

However, for Haaland, the shock miss and poor display overall will see him deal with mockery from fans who expected more after his colossal move to Manchester City. Pep Guardiola will certainly be hoping to get more out of the striker, whose recent seasons at Borussia Dortmund have been filled with numerous goals.

Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City: Match Report

The game started with a flourish for Liverpool, who seemed to enjoy more attacking synergy and strength. The first goal came in the 21st minute with a stunning strike from Reds fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose one-time shot hit the bar on its way in.

After half-time, the Cityzens found some improved movement in attack, bringing Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez on. In the 70th minute, both players were involved in getting the goal as a short tussle in the six-yard box saw Alvarez poke it in to level the score.

However, Manchester City faltered in defense, and a handball from Ruben Dias handed Liverpool a penalty in the 83rd minute, which Mohamed Salah converted. Deep into injury time, Nunez scored a goal on his debut, cementing the Reds' win with a header.

