Haaland, Guardiola, Grealish, and others: Who wore the most expensive watch during Manchester City’s treble celebrations?

Manchester City star Jack Grealish wore the most expensive watch, outshining the likes of Erling Haaland and Pep Guardiola, as the Cityzens celebrated their treble triumph.

The Englishman was a key player for Guardiola's side this past season. He scored five goals and provided 11 assists in 50 games across competitions. Grealish donned an 18K rose gold Patek Philippe Nautilus worth £180,000.

Haaland, who scored 52 goals across competitions, meanwhile, was spotted wearing a platinum Breitling Premier B21 Chronograph Tourbillon. The watch is worth an estimated £49K.

Pep Guardiola, on the other hand, wore a classy Rolex Cellini. The Manchester City boss's watch is worth an estimated £14,000. The Spaniard recently made history by becoming the first manager to win two trebles. Guardiola has achieved the feat with two different clubs, having won the treble in 2009 with Barcelona formerly.

Norway boss made a Jack Grealish claim while speaking about Erling Haaland

After Manchester City's treble celebrations, City players have already returned to international duty. They were spotted celebrating their hard-earned success in an all-out way.

Erling Haaland has joined the Norway camp for the clash against Scotland. Ahead of the game, Norway boss Stale Solbakken was asked whether the Manchester City ace would play. Solbakken said (via GOAL):

"I think everyone understands that and I also think it’s a good idea to do that. I don’t think you can postpone a celebration like that. You can’t say ‘let’s meet up in the summer when these national games are over and we party’."

He added:

"It’s not the same because the excitement is a little bit out of your body and you have to do it then. When he (Haaland) came here, he didn’t look like he had gone the Grealish way. If Grealish managed to train for England the first time, he should also manage to do it for us."

The talismanic striker started in the attack for Norway against Scotland, netting from the penalty spot in the 61st minute to give a 1-0 lead to Norway. However, Scotland managed a late comeback, scoring in the 87th and 89th minutes to win the UEFA Euro Qualifiers match.

