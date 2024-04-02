“Haaland’s first stop was Barcelona” - Club chief makes interesting claim on Blaugrana potentially signing Erling Haaland

Former Barcelona star and football coordinator Bojan Krkic has claimed that a move to the La Liga outfit could be on the cards for Erling Haaland. The Norwegian moved to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 despite interest from both of Spain's biggest clubs.

Haaland emerged as a top talent at Austrian outfit RB Salzburg, performing at a very high level for the club. The Norwegian striker earned a move to Germany, where he further enhanced his reputation with a series of quality showings for Dortmund domestically and on the continent.

Barca and Real Madrid were linked with the striker, and La Blaugrana's football coordinator Bojan Krkic has revealed that the club will soon return to its glory days.

Speaking on Haaland, the former Spain international revealed that the striker has already held talks with the club's president Joan Laporta. He said (via X Barca Universal's X account):

"Haaland to Barça? Barça is recovering little by little, it will return to the Camp Nou... and investors will appear. Things are changing. Haaland's first stop was Barcelona, to speak with Laporta."

Erling Haaland has been a huge success at Manchester City, scoring goals for fun for the Premier League side. His goals led the club to win the treble in his debut season in England, and he broke the Premier League's goalscoring record, among other records.

The 23-year-old has repeatedly been linked with La Blaugrana as Kylian Mbappe is nearing a Real Madrid switch. The Paris Saint-Germain man will leave the Parc Des Princes in the summer, and the Santiago Bernabeu is a possible destination.

Barcelona star closes in on La Liga switch in the summer: Reports

Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso is nearing a move to Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season. The former Chelsea man is a major target for Los Colchoneros as they look to sign a left-sided defender in the summer.

Alonso reached an agreement with La Blaugrana a few days ago to leave the club at the end of the season for free. The Spanish international will end his two-year spell at the club, which yielded a league title in 2022-23, once the season ends.

The Spaniard will reunite with former Chelsea teammate Cesar Azpilicueta at the Wanda Metropolitano, after enjoying good success in England. 90Min have reported that Diego Someone's side are close to completing a deal for Marcos Alonso, which will see him represent all three major clubs in Spain.

