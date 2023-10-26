"Haaland wouldn't score in this team" - Gabby Agbonlahor feels sorry for Manchester United star who's 'starved of service'

Gabby Agbonlahor insists Manchester United's attackers aren't giving Rasmus Hojlund enough service and even last season's Premier League top scorer Erling Haaland would struggle in the Red Devils team.

Hojlund has lacked goals at the start of the season following a £72 million move from Atalanta. The young Danish striker has managed three goals in 10 games across competitions.

The 20-year-old is renowned for his dominant physique, standing at 6 ft 3 inches tall. However, some of Manchester United's playmakers aren't playing to the forward's strengths.

Agbonlahor read out a list of United stars who he feels aren't giving Hojlund enough service. He boldly claimed that Manchester City's free-scoring Haaland would have issues in Erik ten Hag's side, telling talkSPORT:

"Haaland wouldn't score in this Man Utd team in the Premier League. They starve him (Hojlund) of service. Antony gets the ball, cuts inside and doesn't put crosses in. (Marcus) Rashford does the same on the left-hand side. Nobody puts service in for him. Manchester United aren't giving him the service."

Hojlund is without a goal in the Premier League since arriving at Old Trafford, but he's shown glimpses of promise. There is a ton of pressure on him to become the Red Devils' main attacking outlet at such a young age.

However, the price Manchester United paid for his services merits such pressure. He managed 10 goals and four assists in 34 games across competitions for Atalanta last season.

The likes of Antony and Rashford are known to often go for glory themselves but this hasn't helped Hojlund. Some have pondered whether starting Anthony Martial alongside the Dane may help matters.

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund doesn't want to be compared to Erling Haaland

The Manchester United striker thinks the Cityzens' superstar is the world's best striker.

Hojlund played down comparisons between himself and City superstar Haaland, insisting the Norweigan is on another level. He told Danish TV channel TV2Sport that the 23-year-old is currently the best striker in the world:

"I hope that one day I can reach his [Haaland] level, but right now, I think it is too early. Erling is in any case the world's best striker, if not the world's best footballer. I don't really want to be compared to him, but I hope that one day I can be like him. Who knows? I am only 20 years old. We will have to see what it can end up with."

Haaland has been a revelation since joining City from Borussia Dortmund in July 2022 for £54 million. He's bagged 63 goals and 11 assists in just 67 appearances. The 2023 Ballon d'Or nominee finished as top scorer in the Premier League (36 goals in 35 games) and UEFA Champions League (12 in 11) last season.