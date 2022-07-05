"Haaland spends more time in Marbella than me" - La Liga attacker says Manchester City superstar owns a beach bar in Spain 

Real Betis captain Joaquin has revealed the details behind a summer meeting between himself and Manchester City's new signing Erling Haaland.

The 21-year-old forward arrives at the Premier League champions with a reputation as one of world football's best young players, having scored 86 times in 89 appearances at his previous club Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland will add to an already stacked Manchester City attack to give Pep Guardiola's even more potency. In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Joaquin discussed his meeting with the Norwegian superstar over the summer and also revealed that the forward owns a beach bar on the party island of Marbella.

The former Spain international, who turns 41 later this month, proclaimed:

"He's a good guy, huh? He's a good kid. The truth is that I got a good surprise. The truth is that very nice, very good people."

Joaquin further added:

"He spends more time in Marbella than me, he has bought a beach bar there. A little house. He says, do you have a house? And I tell him: I have an apartment, monster."

New Manchester City signing Kalvin Phillips expresses excitment at prospect of playing alongside Erling Haaland

The England defensive midfielder arrived from Leeds United earlier this week and signed a six-year deal. Phillips faces stiff competition for a place in the Cityzen's starting lineup, but claims he is ready to play alongside some of the world's best players.

The 26-year-old mentioned Haaland's name in particular, as Phillips told Manchester City's official website:

“He’s an amazing player. His goal record speaks for itself (and) his finishing is unbelievable. He’s played in a team that’s done well as well when he’s been there.

“I know that he’s supposed to be a nice lad because Jude Bellingham told me a lot about him.I think he’s just going to come into the league and hit off right where he finished with Dortmund, hopefully get us a few goals early and then he’ll fly from there.”

Phillips also referenced the influence that England teammates and fellow Yorkshiremen Kyle Walker and John Stones had on his decision to move to the Etihad Stadium. He said:

“I spoke to them at the last England camp when there were quite a lot of rumours going around. The lads were saying: ‘you need to come to City, it’s one of the best teams in the world. We’ve got a great manager and great people around the club."

