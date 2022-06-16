"Had discussions with 4 clubs" - Fabrizio Romano suggests Manchester United have to fend off competition to sign midfielder

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester United will have to vie with three other Premier League clubs to sign Christian Eriksen in the summer. Apart from the Red Devils, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and Brentford are interested in snapping up the Denmark international.

Having taken a sabbatical after suffering a cardiac arrest in EURO 2020, Eriksen resumed his footballing journey with Brentford in January. The Danish star impressed upon his return to the pitch, scoring a goal and providing four assists in 11 Premier League appearances.

Squawka @Squawka Which club should Christian Eriksen join this summer? Which club should Christian Eriksen join this summer? 🎨 https://t.co/lYCuLKJ3Ku

Brentford initially offered him a six-month contract, meaning the 30-year-old would become a free agent on June 30. Romano has now shared an update on his future, revealing that Manchester United might have to fend off three teams to get their man.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano wrote:

“A lot has been written about Christian Eriksen in the last few days, some of which is premature: the reality is that Eriksen’s agent has had discussions with four clubs. Leicester held talks with his representatives in April, while Manchester United and Tottenham have explored this possibility in the past two weeks, but there is still no final agreement.”

He further wrote:

“Eriksen is taking his time. The fourth club is Brentford, who have submitted a proposal, and who are awaiting an answer from the player. Contrary to what others have reported, my understanding is that he has not yet rejected a deal to stay at Brentford. His return to football has been a great story, and wouldn’t it be even more romantic if he stayed at the club who gave him his first chance to play again after that horrific moment at Euro 2020?”

The Italian journalist added that every club are now waiting for Eriksen to convey his answer.

Romano added:

“For now, everyone is still waiting for feedback from Eriksen, but Leicester are more pessimistic despite Brendan Rodgers being a big fan of the Danish midfielder. Whether this ends up being good news for United, Spurs, or Brentford remains to be seen.”

Manchester United could find themselves at a disadvantage in Christian Eriksen chase

With creative midfielders such as Juan Mata and Paul Pogba leaving the club, Eriksen could have been a perfect acquisition for Manchester United in the summer. However, given the shape that they are in, it would not be surprising if Eriksen chooses to overlook their plea.

Having failed to secure Champions League football, United cannot offer Eriksen the thrill of playing against the best teams in Europe.

Additionally, since the 30-year-old only returned to football a few months back, he might opt to move to familiar surroundings. As grand as it may be, Old Trafford cannot offer him that sense of familiarity.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Assists (0.38)

Expected assists (0.35)

Non-penalty xG+xA (0.48)

Shot creating actions (5.08)



He has very much still got it. Christian Eriksen at Brentford ranked in the Top 1% of players in Europe for (per 90):Assists (0.38)Expected assists (0.35)Non-penalty xG+xA (0.48)Shot creating actions (5.08)He has very much still got it. Christian Eriksen at Brentford ranked in the Top 1% of players in Europe for (per 90):Assists (0.38)Expected assists (0.35)Non-penalty xG+xA (0.48)Shot creating actions (5.08)He has very much still got it. 🔥 🔥 🔥 https://t.co/tgKjJB2xL5

All things considered, Tottenham Hotspur, the club Eriksen called home for six-and-a-half years between 2013 and 2020, seem to be the ones leading the pack.

Not only can they offer him familiarity, but they can also give him the chance to play against the best teams in the Champions League next season.

