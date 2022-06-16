PSG hoped Manchester United would appoint Mauricio Pochettino as manager to avoid hefty severance fee: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were hoping for Manchester United to make Mauricio Pochettino their next manager last year, a report from the Telegraph (via the Daily Mail) has claimed. Had the Red Devils appointed the Argentine, the Parisians would not have had to pay him a hefty severance fee if they relieved him of his responsibilities.

Paris Saint-Germain did not enjoy the best of campaigns in the 2021-22 season. They did manage to win Ligue 1 quite comfortably but were embarrassed in both cup competitions.

They were eliminated by Nice in the Round of 16 of the French Cup. The Parisians also succumbed to a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16, despite having a 2-0 aggregate lead going into the tie’s final half.

Paris Saint-Germain are expected to announce Luis Campos as new Club Advisor today. Those Instagram stories by Mauricio Pochettino now sound like a farewell message to Paris Saint-Germain, as he's gonna part ways with the club in the coming days.

On the back of an underwhelming campaign, PSG have reportedly communicated to Pochettino that they no longer need his services. The Argentine and his staff are set to leave the Parc des Princes this summer, but not without extracting a massive paycheque from their soon-to-be-former employers.

Upon the termination of the former Tottenham Hotspur manager’s contract, PSG will reportedly be liable to pay a “£17 million severance package” to Pochettino and his staff. All of them, including the manager, still have over a year left on their contracts.

The 10-time French champions would have been able to avoid this big payout had they received some help from Premier League giants Manchester United. PSG wished for United to sign Pochettino after dismissing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November 2021. Unfortunately for them, the Red Devils initially opted for a stop-gap solution in Ralf Rangnick before roping in Ajax’s Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United have made the right call snubbing PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino

Manchester United were nothing short of abysmal in the 2021-22 campaign, going trophyless (for the fifth straight season) and failing to secure a top-four finish. They are in dire need of a manager who can not only bring fresh ideas but also has a winning pedigree.

Considering their requirements, Erik ten Hag seems to be the perfect fit. He has a sound footballing philosophy, knows how to play eye-catching football, and, most importantly, knows how to adapt.

The reports have gone from "Erik ten Hag is trying to convince Frenkie" to "Frenkie wants to join Man Utd this summer".

Pochettino is also an excellent manager, but he could not put his best foot forward in the 2021-22 season. The Argentine struggled with big egos in the dressing room, did not manage to play an engaging brand of football, and failed to react quickly when his back was against the wall.

All things considered, Manchester United made a safer call in appointing the Eredivisie-winning Dutch manager ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

