"Now it is time to say goodbye" - Barcelona legend confirms departure from the club with emotional statement 

Legendary right-back Dani Alves has penned a heartwarming message for Barcelona fans, confirming that he won't be at the club next season.

Alves, 39, returned to Barcelona in November 2021 but could only play his first game in January 2022, after being officially registered as a new player. Over the course of the 2021-22 campaign, he took part in 16 games across competitions, recording one goal and three assists.

The veteran defender, who only signed a six-month contract with the Blaugrana, sees his deal expire on June 30, and it appears that the club have opted against renewing him.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (June 15), the Brazilian confirmed that his time was indeed up in the Catalonian capital. Thanking fans for their support, he wrote (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Dear cules... Now it’s time to say goodbye. It was 8+ years dedicated to this club, to those colors... but like everything in life, the years go by, the paths deviate and the stories are written for sometime in different places - and so it was.”

The Brazilian added:

“They tried to send me away but they couldn’t do it, for you cannot imagine, or can you, how resilient I am. Many years passed until football and life which as always, are very grateful to those who respect them, decided to give me the opportunity to come back here so I can say goodbye. But not a goodbye without first thanking everyone behind the spotlight, everyone who makes our thing perfect, to all of them; THANK YOU.”

Alves, who first joined the club in July 2008, wished it all the best in their future endeavors. He stated:

“I would also like to thank all the staff for the opportunity they gave me to return to this club and be able to wear again that wonderful shirt, you don’t know how happy I am…. I hope you don’t miss my madness and my daily happiness.”

Alves continued:

“I hope also those who stay change the history of that beautiful club, I wish it from the bottom of my heart. There were 23 titles achieved: 2 triplets, 1 sextuple and a big golden book written! A very beautiful cycle closes and a more challenging cycle opens. May the world never forget: A LION EVEN AT 39 YEARS OLD IS STILL A GOOD CRAZY LEONNNN. Forever LONG LIVE BARÇA!”

Dani Alves is the best right-back in Barcelona history

Barcelona have had some truly exceptional right-backs in their ranks over the decades, but none of them can hold a candle to the great Alves.

In his first spell, which spanned between 2008 and 2016, Alves was arguably the best full-back in the world. Not only did he prove his mettle as an excellent footballer, but also as a vocal and ardent leader.

Alves will leave the club as one of their most decorated players, winning 23 trophies, including three Champions League triumphs and six La Liga titles.

Over the course of his two spells at the Camp Nou, he played 407 games for Barcelona across competitions, recording 22 goals and 104 assists.

