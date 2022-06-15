5 most expensive transfers of the current transfer window so far (June 2022)

Every top football club consistently look for ways to improve upon their performances. The summer transfer window, which generally spans between June and September, gives teams the perfect opportunity to reinforce their squads ahead of a demanding campaign.

The 2022 summer transfer window has popped open for all major European leagues, and we have already seen plenty of big deals go through.

Below, we will check out a few teams who have acted promptly this summer, shedding light on the top five big-money moves that have already taken place. Now without further ado, let’s get to it!

Special note: Federico Chiesa (Juventus) and Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain) have been kept off the list as they spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Juve and PSG, respectively. The clubs have simply activated the purchase option included in their contracts.

#5 Diego Carlos (Aston Villa): €31 million

Sevilla FC v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa performed admirably in the Premier League in the 2021-22 season. Their 14th-placed finish may not seem like much, but the quality of football they produced was certainly worth applauding. With some fine-tuning, they can hope to fare considerably better next term.

The defense was Villa’s weakest link last season, and they are already taking measures to fix it this time around. Having signed Diego Carlos from Sevilla for a €31 million fee, they can expect a more disciplined display in the upcoming campaign.

Football España @footballespana_ Diego Carlos left Sevilla for Aston Villa at the end of this season.



The Brazilian centre-back enjoyed three superb years at the Sanchez-Pizjuan and, according to Diario AS, intends to return to the Andalusian capital soon to bid farewell. Diego Carlos left Sevilla for Aston Villa at the end of this season.The Brazilian centre-back enjoyed three superb years at the Sanchez-Pizjuan and, according to Diario AS, intends to return to the Andalusian capital soon to bid farewell. https://t.co/F53XnT05nK

Carlos, who joined the Andalusian outfit from FC Nantes in 2019, is a level-headed defender, reads the game well and is a natural leader at the back.

The Brazilian appeared in 136 games for Sevilla across competitions since 2019, scoring six goals and helping them to the Europa League trophy in his debut season.

#4 Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United): €32.84 million

United States v Canada: 2022 World Cup Qualifying

Leeds United finished 17th in the Premier League last season, avoiding relegation by three points. They will look for a more comfortable finish next term, for which reinforcements are necessary, both in attacking areas and in defense.

Signed for €32.84 million from RB Salzburg, attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson has the quality to add a new dimension to Leeds’ attack.

In the 2021-22 season, the USA international demonstrated his versatility, attacking intelligence, and playmaking in the Austrian league, emerging as one of the division’s best players.

Aaronson took part in 41 games for Salzburg across competitions, recording 16 goal involvements.

Leeds United @LUFC Coming on in the 71st minute, Brenden Aaronson provided the assist for Coming on in the 71st minute, Brenden Aaronson provided the assist for @USMNT ’s fifth goal, as they defeated Grenada 5-0 in Texas 🇺🇸 Coming on in the 71st minute, Brenden Aaronson provided the assist for @USMNT’s fifth goal, as they defeated Grenada 5-0 in Texas https://t.co/Vu43UDObwi

By following Leeds coach Jesse Marsch’s instructions to a T, the 21-year-old could take his game to the next level and possibly help the Peacocks secure a mid-table finish.

#3 Erling Haaland (Manchester City): €60 million

Borussia Dortmund v Hertha BSC - Bundesliga

Manchester City successfully defended their Premier League crown in the 2021-22 season, but they once again failed to win the Champions League.

Having signed Erlind Haaland for a €60 million fee from Borussia Dortmund, they are set to go again next season, with more ferocity than ever before.

Haaland, 21, is arguably the most sought-after striker in the world right now. Between January 2020 and May 2022, he dominated almost every defense in the Bundesliga, scoring against them for fun.

For the German giants, Haaland scored 86 goals in only 89 appearances across competitions. He has also been a phenomenon for his country, Norway, bagging 20 goals in only 21 appearances.

With Haaland in their ranks, Manchester City will start every competition as favorites next season, including the Champions League.

If the Norwegian manages to find his footing at the Etihad Stadium, very few teams will be able to hold their ground against Pep Guardiola’s Citizens.

#2 Darwin Nunez (Liverpool): €75 million

SL Benfica v Liverpool FC Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool played the most number of games in the top-five European leagues in the 2021-22 season.

They took part in the League Cup, FA Cup, and Champions League finals, winning the first two and only narrowly losing the UCL final to Real Madrid. In the Premier League, too, they chased leaders Manchester City until the final blast of the whistle, ending the season only a point behind them.

They are set to fight again on all fronts in the 2022-23 campaign, and Darwin Nunez’s transfer is as clear a declaration of intent as they come.

With Sadio Mane nearing a move to Bayern Munich (via Fabrizio Romano), Liverpool need a capable goalscorer to feel in for the Senegalese. €75 million-man Nunez seems to be more than up for the task.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



The Uruguayan forward joins Liverpool from Benfica for a reported initial fee of £64m Darwin Nunez is a Red! ✍️The Uruguayan forward joins Liverpool from Benfica for a reported initial fee of £64m Darwin Nunez is a Red! ✍️The Uruguayan forward joins Liverpool from Benfica for a reported initial fee of £64m 🔴 https://t.co/dUO1DVX9vo

The Uruguayan, who scored 34 goals for Benfica in the 2021-22 season, is quick, dogged, and is a strong aerial threat.

It will be interesting to see how he benefits from the creative tendencies of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, and Thiago Alcantara next season.

#1 Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid): €80 million

Austria v France: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 1

Real Madrid won the two biggest trophies on offer in the 2021-22 campaign. First, they snagged the Spanish league title, beating Barcelona by a whopping 13 points.

Next, they went on to beat Premier League giants Liverpool in the Champions League final, winning their 14th Champions League title. Ambitious as they are, Los Blancos still see room for improvement and have already acted on it.

On June 11, Real Madrid announced the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco. The club has not disclosed the transfer fee, but it is believed to be €80 million. Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the French club could earn an additional €20 million from add-ons, taking the transfer fee to €100 million.

Tchouameni has proven his mettle as a dependable central defensive midfielder and is set to provide cover for Real Madrid's only defensive midfielder Casemiro.

He featured in 95 games for Monaco between 2020 and 2022, recording eight goals and seven assists.

Tchouameni has also become a regular in Didier Deschamps’ France XI, with him already earning 11 caps since his debut in September 2021.

