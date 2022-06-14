Top 5 most valuable midfielders in the world right now (June 2022)

From creating and scoring goals to dictating the tempo and making match-saving interceptions, midfielders tend to oversee the complete and utter well-being of their teams.

Without capable midfielders, there are no lightning-fast transitions and no dominating passages of play. Without a competent midfield unit, there is nothing but ambitious long balls and chaotic gameplay.

Midfielders have seen their stocks rise in the last decade, with clubs willing to splurge eye-popping amounts to get quality midfielders in their ranks.

Below, we will take a look at a few midfielders who have the potential to create new records in the transfer market.

Here are the five most valuable midfield stars in football right now:

Data via: CIES Football Observatory

#5 Mason Mount (Chelsea): €100.3 million

Germany v England: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

Chelsea poster boy Mason Mount has become a blueprint for every aspiring English midfielder. He is disciplined, hard-working, extremely skilled, keeps his distance from controversies, and is an absolute leader on the pitch.

Mount is currently valued at an eye-watering €100.3 million, which is incredible considering he only has two years left on his Chelsea contract (June 2024).

The 23-year-old, who has been with the Blues all his life, made his competitive first-team debut in a 4-0 defeat to Manchester United in August 2019. His debut was clearly not encouraging, but he has not let the dodgy start derail his career.

Since his debut, Mount has featured in 160 games for the Blues, recording 30 goals and 31 assists. He has won one Champions League title, one Club World Cup, and one UEFA Super Cup with the Blues.

Mount has also become a regular first-team under Gareth Southgate in England. He has made 30 senior team appearances in his career, recording four goals and five assists.

#4 Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich): €105.3 million

Hungary v Germany: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

Valued at €105.3 million, 19-year-old Jamal Musiala is the most valuable attacking midfielder in the world right now. The Bayern Munich youngster is quick, highly intelligent, and has a knack for scoring as well as creating chances for his teammates.

Germany international Musiala joined Bayern Munich’s Under-17 team from Chelsea Youth in July 2019 for a €200,000 fee.

He rapidly progressed through Bayern’s youth ranks to make his first-team debut in June 2020. Musiala became the club’s youngest-ever debutant in the Bundesliga, aged only 17 years and 115 days.

He has so far played 78 games for Bayern's senior team, bagging 15 goals and seven assists. Considered to be a future superstar, the former Chelsea man has a long-term contract with the Bavarians, running until June 2026.

The teenager has also featured in 14 games for Germany, registering a goal and an assist.

#3 Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona): €112.5 million

FC Barcelona v A-League All Stars

Frenkie de Jong has not had the easiest of times since his €86 million move to Barcelona (from Ajax) in the summer of 2019. He has not gotten the freedom he was accustomed to at Ajax, hence his performances haven’t always been up to the mark.

However, with age on his side and enviable quality in the middle of the park, the 25-year-old will have plenty of opportunities to turn it around, at Barcelona or elsewhere.

De Jong, who is valued at €112.5 million, has made 138 appearances for the Blaugrana so far. The midfielder has hit the back of the net 12 times and provided 17 assists, winning the Copa del Rey in the 2020-21 season.

For the Netherlands, however, he has been nothing short of brilliant, dominating spaces and creating opportunities. He has 43 senior international caps to his name, scoring once and providing five assists.

Frenkie de Jong @DeJongFrenkie21

a club that feels like home for me and my family Back in the jersey where it all started, @asvarkel a club that feels like home for me and my family Back in the jersey where it all started,@asvarkel a club that feels like home for me and my family 💙 https://t.co/HMuTyaOQBZ

De Jong’s current contract with the Blaugrana runs until June 2026, but a premature exit cannot be ruled out.

#2 Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund): €133.7 million

Germany v England: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

Borussia Dortmund have a reputation for unlocking the potential of highly-rated prospects. Valued at €133.7 million, central midfielder Jude Bellingham is by far the most talented midfielder they have at their disposal right now.

The Englishman is clever, has tremendous passing range, and knows how to strike the perfect balance between attack and defense. He can go from thwarting an attack to providing a matchwinning assist in the blink of an eye.

The 18-year-old joined Dortmund from Birmingham City for a €25 million fee in the summer of 2020 and has not looked back since. The English midfielder has featured in 90 games across competitions for the Bundesliga outfit, recording 10 goals and 18 assists.

He has also become a mainstay in Gareth Southgate’s England squad. Since making his senior international debut in November 2020, Bellingham has made 14 appearances for the Three Lions.

Borussia Dortmund @BlackYellow #OTD , Jude Bellingham became the youngest player to ever appear in a European Championship match 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #OTD, Jude Bellingham became the youngest player to ever appear in a European Championship match 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿👏 https://t.co/KDQcMp6uKf

Bellingham’s current contract runs with Dortmund until June 2025. But given the way he’s been performing, we wouldn’t be surprised if he gets swept up by a bigger team sooner rather than later.

#1 Pedri (Barcelona): €135.1 million

FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - La Liga Santander

Valued at a whopping €135.1 million, Barcelona youngster Pedri has emerged as the most valuable midfielder in the CIES Football Observatory’s books.

The Spain international has already become a sensation, courtesy of his performances for Barca and La Roja, and he has all the makings of a truly world-class midfielder.

Pedri, who rose through Las Palmas’ youth academy, joined Barcelona in the summer of 2019 for a mere €17.5 million fee. He was loaned back to Las Palmas for a season and returned to the Camp Nou with a point to prove.

In the 2020-21 campaign, Pedri took part in 52 games for the Blaugrana across competitions, recording four goals and six assists. His ability to dictate tempo, create chances, and enhance the game of his teammates caught everyone’s attention, including Spain boss Luis Enrique.

The former Barcelona coach made him a core member of Spain’s EURO 2020 championship and the teenager repaid Enrique's faith by producing exceptional performances every single day. For his brilliant displays at EURO 2020, he won the 'Young Player of the Tournament' award, edging out many sought-after youngsters.

Only 19, Pedri already has 72 appearances for Barcelona and 12 national caps. His contract with the Catalan giants runs out in June 2026.

