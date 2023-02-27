“Had his heart set on showing he’s still the boss” – Thierry Henry offers glowing verdict on ‘scary’ PSG superstar after Marseille win

Legendary footballer Thierry Henry recently lauded Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe after his team's 3-0 win over Marseille on Sunday, February 26.

The 24-year-old scored two goals, one in either half, to help his team solidify their position at the top of the French league. Lionel Messi was the other scorer in the match.

Praising the young Frenchman's performance in the game, Thierry Henry told Amazon TV:

"Mbappe had his heart set on showing he’s still the boss. He showed it, again. He’s scary.”

Mbappe's second goal was his 200th strike for PSG. He achieved this feat in just 247 games and is now equal to the club's all-time record goalscorer Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan striker took 301 games to reach the same milestone.

The Frenchman is now expected to take over as the record goalscorer in the coming weeks. He has also set a club record by becoming the first player to score at least two goals in 50 competitive games for PSG.

Lionel Messi scored the second goal of the night and it was the 700th club goal of his career. The Argentine is enjoying a fantastic season after winning the 2022 Qatar World Cup last December. He has 17 goals and 16 assists in 28 games and looks likely to win his 8th Ballon d'Or.

Lionel Messi has always held PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe in high regard

Since joining PSG in 2021, Messi has shown massive respect and admiration towards the young French striker. Despite several media rumors that the two superstars do not get along, Messi has always praised his younger teammate as a potential superstar who can dominate the game for years.

Back in September 2022, Messi said:

"Kylian is real beast on the pitch, very strong in one-on-one duels, who looks for space, goes very fast and has a great sense of goal. He is a very complete player, as he has already shown and will be among the very best in the world for years to come."

