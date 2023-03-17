Arsenal crashed out of the UEFA Europa League with a penalty shootout loss to Sporting CP in the round of 16 (5-3). Fans on Twitter brutalized Fabio Vieira for his hapless performance in the match.

The game ended 1-1 at the end of 120 minutes. Granit Xhaka opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 19th minute before Pedro Goncalves restored parity with a stunning goal from the halfway line in the 62nd minute.

The Gunners piled on pressure in extra time. However, Antonio Adan was on his toes to deny Gabriel Magalhaes from a Martin Odegaard free kick on one occasion. A goalline clearance from yet another Magalhaes header from a corner saved Sporting's skin.

The Portuguese side was reduced to 10 men as Manuel Ugarte was sent off for his challenge on Bukayo Saka. Gabriel Martinelli missed his spot kick in the shootout as he hit it straight at Adan.

Fans, though, were unhappy with Vieira's performance. The former FC Porto midfielder completed no key passes, zero dribbles, and zero crosses before being subbed off in extra time.

One fan wrote on Twitter that Vieira had zero influence.

"Can’t even be mad at Martinelli m, Vieira had no influence on this game."

Another fan claimed that he felt like the Gunners were playing with 10 men due to Vieira's performance. He wrote:

"we was playing with 10 men until deep into extra time vieira was non existent."

Since his summer move, Vieira has scored two goals and provided six assists in 29 appearances. The Emirates faithful are clearly yet to be won over.

Here are some of the best reactions from Arsenal fans across Twitter after Fabio Vieira's performance against Sporting CP:

What is next for Arsenal after unexpected loss?

While the defeat to Sporting CP is a tough pill to swallow for Arsenal, it might turn out to be a blessing in disguise in the Premier League title race.

They are atop the league table with 66 points from 27 matches and hold a five-point lead over Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta's team will return to action on March 19 as they host Crystal Palace in a Premier League clash. The Gunners are active in no other competition apart from the title race at the moment.

