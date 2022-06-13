“Had to do something” – Jamie Carragher makes honest admission about transfer fee involved in Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez 

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has admitted that the Reds were in stark need of attacking reinforcements following their £64 million-plus add-ons deal for Darwin Nunez.

Nunez, 22, has been one of Europe's top strikers this past season, boasting a remarkable record of 34 goals in 41 appearances for Benfica. His eye-catching performances caught the attention of a number of top European sides, including Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (per the Manchester Evening News).

However, it was Jurgen Klopp's Reds who would meet Benfica's demands of £64 million to be paid up-front. The deal will rise to £85 million if add-ons are unlocked. This would shatter the club-record fee of £75 million free, which the Reds spent on Virgil van Dijk back in 2018.

Carragher was frank when giving his verdict on the transfer, telling Sky Sports (via LiverpoolEcho):

"Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp normally get their recruitment right certainly when they spend big. The figures we're talking - that's what they spent on the goalkeeper and Van Dijk and they made a huge difference."

Reds star Sadio Mane looks to be heading towards the exit door at Anfield, with a move to Bayern Munich on the cards.

Carragher alluded to this news and said:

"Liverpool right now do need to refresh their front line because of the age of that front three who have been absolutely fantastic over the last four or five years for Liverpool."

He continued:

"It is sad to see it broken up in some ways but it had to come to an end sooner or later. And with Sadio Mane looking like he's going to move on, Liverpool had to do something and he's the one they've identified."

Darwin Nunez needs to hit the ground running at Liverpool

Darwin Nunez can ill afford to start off slow.

It's fair to say that the Premier League can be the most scrutinized league in the world when it comes to big-money signings. If a new summer signing doesn't flourish from the get-go, doubts are raised about their suitability.

For example, West Ham United's signing of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastian Haller in 2019. The Ivory Coast forward was heralded as a top recruit for the Hammers at the time, having enjoyed huge success at Frankfurt.

Haller never really got going in west London, scoring just ten goals and contributing one assist in 48 league appearances for David Moyes' side. Haller's price tag appeared to hinder his development at the London Stadium.

Nunez needs to continue the run of form he has been enjoying in the Primeira Liga at Anfield from the off. If he doesn't, might just find himself under fire from impatient fans and the English media.

