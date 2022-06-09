Liverpool expect Bayern Munich to meet Sadio Mane asking price as they edge closer to signing replacement - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly expecting Bayern Munich to meet their £40 million valuation of Sadio Mane.

An exclusive piece from the Telegraph reveals that the Reds intend to use the funds raised from Mane's sale to fund their pursuit of Darwin Nunez.

Jurgen Klopp's side are interested in signing the Uruguay international, but Benfica are reportedly holding out for a mega €100 million valuation.

Sadio Mane has just one year left on his deal at Anfield and is yet to sign an extension. This leaves Liverpool in a tight spot of having to sell him rather than risk losing him for free next year.

Liverpool FC @LFC



Thank you for everything A truly special journey, with iconic moments in our history delivered by @DivockOrigi time and time again…Thank you for everything A truly special journey, with iconic moments in our history delivered by @DivockOrigi time and time again…Thank you for everything ❤️ https://t.co/fXhc6y72TO

The Senegal international's recent actions seem to suggest he could be considering a future elsewhere and Bayern Munich have been the strongest links.

The Bavarians are reportedly keen on the former Southampton man and could agree a deal int he coming weeks.

Mane has been exceptional since joining Liverpool from the Saints in 2016. The 30-year-old has scored 120 goals and provided 48 assists in 269 matches in all competitions for the Reds.

He has played a key role in their re-establishment at the summit of the global and domestic game, while his status as an all-time great at the club is also guaranteed. However, he might feel the time is right for a new experience elsewhere at another mega club.

Liverpool's pursuit of Darwin Nunez suggests they could be considering a future without Sadio Mane

Darwin Nunez impressed against Liverpool

Darwin Nunez has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in European football due to his exploits in front of goal for Benfica.

The 22-year-old joined the Lisbon giants from Almeria for a club-record fee of €20 million in 2020, making him the most expensive signing in Portuguese football history.

He exploded in his second season at the Estadio da Luz, scoring 34 goals and providing four assists in 41 matches in all competitions.

Nunez finished as the highest goalscorer in the Primeira Liga and also gave a good first-hand showing against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

The young forward scored three goals in six group stage matches (including two in a memorable 3-0 win over Barcelona) to guide Benfica to the knockout rounds.

Nunez scored in three consecutive games before being knocked out by the Reds in the last eight. His performance in the second leg at Anfield caught the eye and he was a thorn in the home side's defense throughout the game.

The Uruguayan scored an exquisite goal in their thrilling 3-3 draw and generally gave a good account of himself.

Liverpool FC @LFC



Comment your favourite Always delivering on the big occasions 🤩Comment your favourite @DivockOrigi moment below Always delivering on the big occasions 🤩Comment your favourite @DivockOrigi moment below ⤵ https://t.co/k3whnUGVsN

It comes as no surprise that Liverpool are interested in him and this could be a pointer in the club's direction for the future.

The trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are living legends at Anfield and led the club's recent revival. However, they are all approaching the wrong end of 30.

Firmino's increasing fitness concerns are indicative of the need to start planning for the future. This might have precipitated the club's recent transfer strategy, with a focus placed on young players about to enter their prime.

The likes of Diogo Jota, Luis Dias and Fabio Carvalho could all still ostensibly be at Anfield in the next decade.

Liverpool's pursuit of Darwin Nunez remains in line with their target of young forwards and could be another suggestion that Sadio Mane's illustrious time at the club has come to an end.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far