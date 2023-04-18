"Had tequila shots at HT", "Sell him in the summer" - Chelsea fans furious with 'useless' player in their 2-0 loss to Real Madrid in UCL

Chelsea fans have firmly placed the blame on Trevoh Chalobah for their disappointing exit from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid.

The Blues were beaten 2-0 by Los Blancos on Tuesday (April 18), losing 4-0 on aggregate. Frank Lampard's side showed signs of life but were punished by a ruthless Rodrygo display.

The Brazilian attacker's opener arrived in the 58th minute and it was a moment that Chalobah won't want to watch back. Rodrygo glided forward and towards the English defender, who gambled by attempting a slide tackle on the winger.

However, his efforts were in vein as he was left on the ground to watch on as Rodrygo eased his way into Chelsea's box. The Brazilian played a one-two with compatriot Vinicius Junior before slotting past Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Rodrygo sealed a brace and Real Madrid's place in the Champions League semifinals in the 80th minute. Los Blancos darted forward and put together a slick move, with Federico Valverde breaking past Kepa. He played the ball back to Rodrygo who fired home into an empty net.

Chalobah has been handed more game time amid Kalidou Koulibaly's injury. However, the Englishman couldn't handle Madrid's attackers on a dismal night. He was dribbled past twice and made only one interception.

One fan jokingly claimed that Chalobah had been drinking at half-time:

"These two screenshots are mad, cucurella and chalobah had tequila shots at HT."

Another fan demanded that the Blues sell the 23-year-old defender in the summer:

"Chalobah killed this game sell him in the summer."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Chalobah's disappointing display against Real Madrid:

G @GrahamSmithh Cucurella and Chalobah can hang their heads in shame. Cucurella and Chalobah can hang their heads in shame.

Charlie @cfc_charlie7 Should be Chalobah's last game for the club. Useless fellow. Should be Chalobah's last game for the club. Useless fellow.

manaz pitied you and @iget_manaz Chalobah is not good enough to be in Chelsea’s bench. Chalobah is not good enough to be in Chelsea’s bench.

®️™️ @RElDVAMPED chalobah killed this game sell him in the summer chalobah killed this game sell him in the summer

niran @TheOfficialFNG these two screenshots are mad, cucurella and chalobah had tequila shots at HT these two screenshots are mad, cucurella and chalobah had tequila shots at HT https://t.co/Oa09fSj7C8

Didier Drogba takes aim at Chelsea before their Champions League exit to Real Madrid

Drogba was critical of the changes at Chelsea before Real Madrid loss.

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba criticized the number of changes that have ensued since the Blues' ownership changed hands in May 2022. The Ivorian spoke ahead of his former side's elimination from the Champions League. He said (via Express):

“I knew this club with a certain class during the Abramovich era, but today I find it lacking. It’s very hard for me to see how they got rid of certain people. They should go back to the principles and values they had. I don't recognise my club anymore."

There have been several changes at the Premier League club since Roman Abramovich handed the ownership over. Todd Boehly and Behdad Egbahli have become co-owners. They have parted ways with former director Marina Granovskaia and advisor Petr Cech.

The recruitment staff have changed as has the squad, although it has mostly been arrivals rather than departures. There have been four separate managers, permanent and temporary, throughout the season.

Lampard is the caretaker boss until the end of the campaign and has overseen four defeats from as many games. The defeat to Real Madrid leaves his side at rock bottom as they sit 11th in the league. Their hopes of Champions League qualification are all but over.

