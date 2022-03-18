“Hahahahhahah 7 times here we come” – Liverpool fans ecstatic after ‘easy’ Champions League draw

Liverpool fans have reacted ecstatically to the news that they will face Portuguese side Benfica in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Having overcome a difficult Inter Milan side in the last-16, all eyes were on Friday's draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

When news broke of the Reds being drawn against Primeira Liga side Benfica, fans were somewhat joyous, deeming it an easy tie.

Here are some of their reactions:

keegan @Dobvius @LFC @SLBenfica @ChampionsLeague Why are we getting good draws this season that never happens @LFC @SLBenfica @ChampionsLeague Why are we getting good draws this season that never happens

HarvSZN @HarvSZN @LFC @SLBenfica @ChampionsLeague That is the best result for us I'm acc so happy @LFC @SLBenfica @ChampionsLeague That is the best result for us I'm acc so happy

Sam @SamueILFC



The perfect draw, especially at home for the 2nd leg. Feels good to get these lovely draws this season. Benfica vs Liverpool.The perfect draw, especially at home for the 2nd leg. Feels good to get these lovely draws this season. Benfica vs Liverpool. The perfect draw, especially at home for the 2nd leg. Feels good to get these lovely draws this season. 😍

The Premier League giants faced the possibility of facing touted favorites Manchester City and current Champions League holders Chelsea with country protection dropping in the quarter-final stage.

They could also have been drawn against impressive Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich and the tournament's most successful side Real Madrid.

But it is Benfica who Reds fans are licking their lips in anticipation of what many are already shrugging off as an easy draw.

Liverpool's firepower to be too much for Benfica to handle in the Champions League Quarter-final

Klopp's men have been in scintillating form

Reds fans are full of confidence following the news that they will face Benfica in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and with good reason.

Jurgen Klopp's side have caught up with Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title, having been trailing the Cityzens by as much as 12 points.

They are playing tantalizing football and off the back of Luis Diaz's arrival from FC Porto, they are one of the top goalscoring units in europe.

Diaz will be well aware of the threat poised by Benfica, having fared against them for their Primeira Liga rivals Porto.

Benfica have not enjoyed the best of seasons in their domestic league and currently trail Luiz's former employers by 12 points.

But they impressed against Ajax in the Champions League last-16 with Darwin Nunez continuing his hot run of form.

Former Tottenham Hotspur duo Jan Vertonghen and Adel Taarabt and former Manchester City centre-back Nicolas Otamendi all wear the colors of The Eagles.

Klopp, however, has his side firing on all cylinders and having wrapped up the Carabao Cup last month could end the season with a quadruple of trophies.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota continue to impress but with the title race on with City, Klopp will want to ensure he uses the Liverpool trio wisely across competitions.

Edited by Nived Zenith