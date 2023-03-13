Barcelona fans were amazed with Marc-Andre Ter Stegen's performance during the team's 1-0 La Liga win against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday. Raphinha scored the solitary goal of the game at San Mames. Xavi's side increased their lead over Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table to nine points with the win.

While the Blaugrana saw the majority of the ball, keeping a 64 percent possession, Bilbao gave the Catalan club's defense a few nervy moments. They managed to take five shots on target. Apart from Inaki Williams' ruled-out late goal, Ter Stegen was up to the task.

He made three saves, all from inside the penalty box. The German custodian also completed two high claims. Ter Stegen was his usual confident self with the ball on his feet. He completed 32 out of his 40 attempted passes with an 80 percent accuracy rate.

The German goalkeeper has been in impressive form this season. The 30-year-old has kept 21 clean sheets in 36 appearances across competitions. Ter Stegen has kept a massive 19 clean sheets in 25 La Liga matches this campaign.

With Ronald Araujo absent due to suspension, Barca needed their experienced goalkeeper to rise to the occasion. Ter Stegen did so in style.

Fans hailed the player for his performance. One fan wrote:

"Hair implants gave him super powers."

Another fan said:

"INCOMPARABLE!"

One fan termed the German as La Liga's player of the season:

"La Liga best player of the season."

Here are some of the best reactions from Barcelona fans across Twitter after Marc-Andre Ter Stegen's phenomenal performance:

Benson @bensonsforjerry @FCBarcelona @mterstegen1 Meanwhile courtois has 1 clean sheet in la liga @FCBarcelona @mterstegen1 Meanwhile courtois has 1 clean sheet in la liga😭

The Blaugrana currently have 65 points on the board from 25 matches. They will return to action on 19 March, in a La Liga showdown against Real Madrid.

Barcelona chief spoke about Xavi's possible contract extension

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany recently spoke about potentially extending Xavi's current contract with the Blaugrana.

Club president Joan Laporta has previously hinted at doing so. Alemany has now echoed the same sentiment. He told DAZN (via MARCA):

“We’re delighted with Xavi’s work and leadership. But now is not the time to talk about his contract. At the end of the season, we’ll be able to do it. Now is the time to focus on the team as we enter the final stretch of the season. Everyone has to be focused.”

Xavi's current Barcelona contract will run out at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Poll : 0 votes