Hakim Ziyech linked with Chelsea exit following meagre playing time under Thomas Tuchel - Reports

Chelsea attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech could reportedly leave the club this season, having fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Ziyech was signed by former manager Frank Lampard, and the Moroccan made a good impact in the first few weeks after making his debut for his club.

However, a change of guard at the club, coupled with injuries, has meant he has struggled to get into the playing XI on a regular basis for Chelsea.

Ziyech has failed to make an appearance in five games since Thomas Tuchel took charge, and has started in just five league games under the German manager.

As per Calciomercato.it, Tuchel is said to be the main reason why Ziyech has not seen as much playing time as he would have liked, and he has been linked with an exit.

Tuchel’s style at Chelsea might lead to Ziyech’s departure

The Moroccan has scored just once in the Premier League and is not Tuchel’s preferred option in attack.

Tuchel has often gone with two attacking midfielders who can press teams with their work rate, and Mason Mount is one of them more often than not.

The likes of Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic are other options, so the competition for places is certainly high.

Despite scoring crucial goals against Atletico Madrid in the cup competitions, there is a feeling that Tuchel does not quite fancy Ziyech, who was signed under the previous regime of Frank Lampard.

Still only 28, Ziyech has a lot of time as a footballer, but he may have to move elsewhere to see regular playing time and get back to the form of his Ajax days.

A competent technical footballer, Ziyech will have no shortage of suitors should Chelsea put him on their transfer list. However, they will lose someone with an X-factor that not many in the current Chelsea squad can provide.

The Moroccan has been backed by former Netherlands international René van der Gijp to leave the Blues, but it remains to be seen if he can quash the transfer talks in the crucial final few weeks of the season ahead.