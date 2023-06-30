Hakim Ziyech’s move to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr in doubt due to major concern: Reports 

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, where Cristiano Ronaldo currently plies his trade, are growing uncertain about signing Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea due to specific medical issues, as per journalist Santi Aouna.

The Morocco international is among the players targeted by top clubs from the Saudi Pro League, who have been aggressively recruiting talent from European leagues.

◉ As in January when he underwent medical tests at PSG , Al Nassr has identified a knee problem for Hakim Ziyech. He underwent further tests at PSG.



◉ The club has doubts about signing him now.



Ziyech, despite an impressive showing for Morocco in the 2022 World Cup, has struggled at Chelsea. The talented winger was reportedly close to securing a move that would give him a fresh start in the Middle East. However, fresh reports suggest that the transfer might be in doubt due to concerns regarding Ziyech's knee.

During a medical examination for Al-Nassr, knee issues were identified, raising doubts about the move to Cristiano Ronaldo's team. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) previously discovered a similar problem during their loan pursuit of the player in the January window.

After conducting additional tests, PSG were still keen to proceed but encountered an administrative issue on Chelsea's end, causing the move to fall through.

If Ziyech were to join Al-Nassr, it would mark the end of his three-year tenure in the English capital, having arrived from Ajax in a £37 million transfer in 2020. Despite showing glimpses of his potential in 107 appearances, Ziyech failed to replicate the scintillating form that initially attracted Chelsea. As a result, he found himself out of favor for extended periods.

During his time at Chelsea so far, Ziyech has scored 14 goals and provided 13 assists across competitions.

Chelsea have already seen Edouard Mendy join Al-Ahli, Kalidou Koulibaly move to Al-Hilal, and N'Golo Kante leave as a free agent to join Al-Ittihad. Further transfers, including those of Ziyech and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, are in the pipeline.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr in negotiations with Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, claims journalist Ahmed Aljadi

Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr are reportedly in talks with Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, according to journalist Ahmed Aljadi. This potential move could see De Gea reunite with his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

They played together for a season and a half after Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in the summer of 2021 for his second stint at the English club.

De Gea has been a stalwart for the Red Devils since his arrival from Atletico Madrid in 2011, amassing an impressive 545 appearances for the club. The Spanish international shares a strong bond with Ronaldo, which could be an additional factor in his potential move to the Middle Eastern club.

