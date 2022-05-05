"Hala Madrid!" - Old Jack Grealish tweet re-emerges after Manchester City's UEFA Champions League collapse against Real Madrid

Manchester City's Jack Grealish saw his side's hopes of winning the UEFA Champions League disappear when they lost to Real Madrid on Wednesday, May 4. The Cityzens were beaten 6-5 on aggregate in the semi-finals as they became the latest victims of a comeback from Los Blancos.

After the game, a tweet by Grealish from 2014 resurfaced on the internet. It has since been deleted from the platform.

Grealish posted the tweet after the semi-finals of the 2013-14 Champions League season. Real Madrid beat Bayern Munich 1-0 in the first leg of the tie at the Santiago Bernabeu.

After the match, Grealish tweeted (via AS):

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish's tweet from 2014 (Picture by: AS.com)

Notably, Bayern Munich were then managed by Grealish's current coach at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola.

Real Madrid went on to win the tie 5-0 on aggregate and lifted their 10th Champions League trophy, beating Atletico Madrid in the final.

Manchester City become Real Madrid's latest victims in the Champions League this season

Manchester City won the first leg of their semi-final tie against Real Madrid 4-3 at the Etihad last week. The tie was far from over, and the Cityzens negated much of Los Blancos' threat in the second leg as well. They even scored in the 73rd minute via Riyad Mahrez to take a two-goal advantage.

However, it turned out to be a mere set-up for yet another magical night at the Bernabeu. Rodrygo Goes came off the bench to score twice in the added time of the first 90 minutes to make it 2-1 on the night and 5-5 on aggregate.

The game went to extra time, where Karim Benzema scored the winner through a penalty.

It was yet another miraculous comeback by Real Madrid after already having done so against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea this season.

They trailed PSG by two goals until the 60th minute of the Champions League Round of 16. Benzema then scored a hat-trick to take his side to the quarter-finals.

Los Blancos then trailed Chelsea 4-3 on aggregate in the second leg of the quarter-finals. Rodrygo scored in the 80th minute to level the scores before Benzema again scored the winner in extra time.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Down 2-0 to PSG with 30 minutes left

Down 4-3 to Chelsea with 10 minutes left

Down 5-3 to Man City in stoppage time



NEVER QUIT MENTALITY 🧠 Real Madrid in the UCL KO stage:Down 2-0 to PSG with 30 minutes leftDown 4-3 to Chelsea with 10 minutes leftDown 5-3 to Man City in stoppage timeNEVER QUIT MENTALITY 🧠 Real Madrid in the UCL KO stage:👉 Down 2-0 to PSG with 30 minutes left👉 Down 4-3 to Chelsea with 10 minutes left👉 Down 5-3 to Man City in stoppage timeNEVER QUIT MENTALITY 🧠 https://t.co/KlxLGBLQkp

It has been a season of epic proportions for the La Liga champions. They will now face Liverpool in the final at the Stade de France on May 28.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh