“Hall of fame performance”, “Masterclass that will go down in the history books” - Arsenal fans wowed by ‘magnificent’ player’s showing against Chelsea 

Arsenal fans were delighted with Thomas Partey's performance during their team's Premier League away win against Chelsea on November 6.

Gabriel Magalhaes scored the only goal of the game for the Gunners in the 63rd minute. The Brazilian found the roof of the net from a corner.

However, it was Partey who impressed the fans the most with his performance during the game. The Ghanaian midfielder was rated a 7.5 for his performance against the Blues by Sofascore, the second-highest rating behind the the goalscorer.

He won five ground duels and two aerial duels. The midfielder also completed 52 out of his 56 attempted passes. He made three clearances, two tackles and two interceptions.

Fans were wowed by the player's performance as they termed him and centre-back William Saliba as the core players of Mikel Arteta's team. Others said that this was the best performance they have seen from Partey for the Gunners.

Here are some of the best reactions from Arsenal fans across Twitter after Thomas Partey's performance against Chelsea:

Sash ~ @ltarsenal Thomas Partey is my man of the match. A hall of fame performance in the lone #6 role. Absolute masterclass that will go in the history books. Thomas Partey is my man of the match. A hall of fame performance in the lone #6 role. Absolute masterclass that will go in the history books.

Therealchasleybizzle @Therealchasleyb @ltarsenal He and Saliba were majestic but Partey just gets the nod because he had more to do @ltarsenal He and Saliba were majestic but Partey just gets the nod because he had more to do

AL @afcxzx @ltarsenal Partey and Saliba are the core of this team. @ltarsenal Partey and Saliba are the core of this team.

UpYourArsenal🔴⚪🔴⚪♥️ @UPYOURARSENAL04 Serious Question: Why is Partey sooo Good? Serious Question: Why is Partey sooo Good?😭❤ https://t.co/G4MCSswfYk

🇨🇿 @STU1VENBERG Partey, Saliba, White all absolutely out of this world today Partey, Saliba, White all absolutely out of this world today

Ghana Gunner @AFC_Fazeel THOMAS PARTEY IS THE BEST #6 IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE. THOMAS PARTEY IS THE BEST #6 IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE. ‼️THOMAS PARTEY IS THE BEST #6 IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE. https://t.co/KzAsiwNRFP

The Gunners return to the top of the Premier League table with the win. They currently have 34 points from 13 games and lead second-placed Manchester City by two points.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks about Chelsea coach Graham Potter

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was asked ahead of the Premier League clash against Chelsea whether Graham Potter is underrated as a manager. Arteta replied by saying (via football.london):

"I don’t. I hope they don’t. We have some exceptional young English coaches and we had a lot of coaches that did so much for this league, building a history in this league for the way the game has to be played, to keep certain special things that this league needs. English managers have prevented the changes being too dramatic and too quick, and the essence of English football still remains here."

He was further asked about the relationship between his centre-backs William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes. Arteta said:

"Really good, really naturally. There is a connection, a personal connection first. You can feel it. There is chemistry. I think they make each other better with the qualities that they have, and I think they have been really really consistent in terms of their performance as well."

Arsenal will next play Potter's former side Brighon & Hove Albion at home in the EFL Cup on November 9.

