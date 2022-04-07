“There’s just not a better team around” – Dietmar Hamann predicts winner of Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester City

Former Manchester City and Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has made his prediction ahead of Sunday's potential Premier League title decider between the two teams.

Pep Guardiola's side currently lead the Reds by a point, having led Klopp's men by 13 points in January. Both sides have eight Premier League games left to play this season.

Liverpool are in red hot form heading into the huge clash at the Etihad. They have won their previous ten league games and beat Benfica 3-1 on Tuesday night in their Champions League.

Manchester City also won their European encounter on the same evening, edging Atletico Madrid 1-0. They will take confidence in the fact that they have only lost once in their last eight against their north west rivals.

Former Germany international Hamann was asked by TalkSport which of his former clubs would emerge victorious on Sunday. He said:

“Well if you look at Liverpool in recent weeks, I think they’ve got a swagger about them, they’ve got a confidence about them. They played a good first half [against Benfica], then had an iffy, fragile half an hour, but they still found a way to score the third goal."

“Even though Klopp doesn’t say it, that probably does put the tie to bed and I just think that defensively they’re probably a bit more solid (than City). When you look at the attacking options, I just think that City only play one way. As we saw yesterday, Liverpool can score all sorts of goals and I really do think that Liverpool won’t get beat.”

Liverpool FC @LFC



Phenomenal We’ve had 𝓽𝔀𝓮𝓷𝓽𝔂 different goalscorers so far this season 🤯Phenomenal We’ve had 𝓽𝔀𝓮𝓷𝓽𝔂 different goalscorers so far this season 🤯 Phenomenal 👏 https://t.co/wV2YFi43RG

Former Manchester City and Liverpool midfielder predicts who will win the Premier League

Hamann, who made a combined 245 top-flight appearances for Man City and Liverpool was also asked who he believes will go on to win the title this season. The German again leaned towards the Reds, who are on the hunt for their second league championship in three seasons. He stated:

“Whether it’s enough to win the league, in the end, remains to be seen because obviously if they do draw the game on Sunday, it’s still not in their hands to win the league. But I’ve got to say that I quietly fancy Liverpool because for me there’s just not a better team around.”

