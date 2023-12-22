“Hand over Antonela!” - Lionel Messi angered by inappropriate comment about his wife from Argentina teammate after 2022 FIFA World Cup game

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi was left infuriated during the 2022 FIFA World Cup when Argentina teammate Papu Gomez reportedly made an inappropriate comment about his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo.

Lionel Messi solidified his legacy after he led Argentina to World Cup glory in December 2022 in Qatar. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was an integral part of the team's success, scoring seven goals and winning the Golden Ball for the second time in his storied career.

Argentina's World Cup triumph was personified by stellar resilience, team unity, and character. However, it appears their dressing room wasn't always a positive environment.

As per the A La Tarde program on Tartu TV, Lionel Messi was enraged by Papu Gomez's comment on his wife following one of Argentina's wins during the World Cup. As the players were celebrating in the dressing room, Gomez allegedly said (via GOAL):

"Everyone is happy because they progressed, everyone in the locker room starts to sing. What does Alejandro El Papu say? 'Hand over Antonela!' Imagine Messi's laser eyes... Immediate red card!"

Gomez made two appearances during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, starting their opening game against Saudi Arabia. The 35-year-old was notably banned from playing any football for two years in October after failing an anti-doping test and is unlikely to feature for the Albiceleste again in the future.

When Nicolas Tagliafico claimed Lionel Messi would play in 2026 FIFA World Cup if Argentina win 2024 Copa America

Argentina full-back Nicolas Tagliafico claimed that Lionel Messi would play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup as long as the Albiceleste find success in the 2024 Copa America.

Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup to capture the one trophy that had eluded him his entire career. He has now won 44 trophies in total, making him the most accomplished player in football history, with three coming for Argentina - including the 2021 Copa America and 2022 Finalissima.

The Barcelona legend initially insisted he had no plans of playing another World Cup. He has apparently relaxed his stance in recent times, claiming his full focus is on finding success in the 2024 Copa America first.

Tagliafico told La Nacion in November (via GOAL):

"Do you know what the key is for Messi to play in the 2026 World Cup? Win Copa America next year. If we would not have won the World Cup in Qatar, he would have left. But he won it and he wants to enjoy these months. But if we go to the United States and win the Copa America, he will want to continue."

The 2024 Copa America is set to commence in the United States on June 20. Argentina have been placed in Group A alongside Peru, Chile, and the winner of Paraguay/Honduras.