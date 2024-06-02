"Hand all the trophies to Real Madrid" - Fans react as Fabrizio Romano says Los Blancos set to announce Kylian Mbappe signing next week

Fans have reacted to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano's confirmation that PSG striker Kylian Mbappe is set to join Real Madrid. Los Blancos won their 15th UEFA Champions League title on Saturday (June 1).

Meanwhile, Mbappe has said that he's leaving the Parisians at the end of the 2023-24 season but hasn't yet announced his next destination.

According to Romano, though, he's headed to the Santiago Bernabeu, with the document 'signed, sealed and completed'. The formal announcement by the club is expected next week, with Mbappe having already made the decision in February.

Fans reckon Los Blancos are set to be an indomitable force with the arrival of the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, with one tweeting:

"You might as well hand all the trophies to Real Madrid now."

"It's over for Europe, just surrender already"

"This is unfair"

"So another Champions League for Madrid and first for Mbappe."

"Europe ain't ready."

Los Blancos have had a solid season. Having won the Supercopa Espana and La Liga titles, they have ended the season with a 15th title in the Champions League, putting them eight clear of AC Milan, the next most successful club in the competition.

How Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe fared in his final season at PSG

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe - widely regarded as one of the best young players in the game - is coming off a superb last season at the Parc des Princes.

In what turned out to be his final season at the club, the all-time Parisians top-scorer bagged an impressive 44 goals and 10 assists in 48 games across competitions. Most of those goal contributions - 27 goals and seven assists in 29 games - came in Ligue 1, where Luis Enrique's side won their sixth title in seven years.

In the process, the Real Madrid target won his sixth straight Ligue 1 Golden Boot. Mbappe also helped the Parisians to the Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions titles.

However, PSG's quest to win their first UEFA Champions League title ended with a 2-0 aggregate defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the semifinals, with Enrique's side losing 1-0 away and home. Mbappe contributed eight goals in 12 games, including five goals in the knockouts.