Hansi Flick confirms 2 key Barcelona stars will miss LaLiga clash against Osasuna

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has confirmed that Ronald Araujo and Raphinha will not be available for their LaLiga clash against Osasuna on March 27 (Thursday). The two players have been away on international duty for Uruguay and Brazil, respectively.

The clash against Osasuna was originally scheduled for March 8, 2025, at the Montjuic Stadium. However, it was postponed due to the tragic death of Barcelona's first team doctor, Carles Minarri Garcia, ahead of the game.

The RFEF rescheduled the game for March 27. Both teams appealed for a later date due to the unavailability of key players for the international break, but their request was rejected.

In the pre-match press conference ahead of facing Osasuna, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick confirmed the unavailability of key players Ronald Araujo and Raphinha.

"Araujo and Raphinha WILL NOT play. The journey is too long and they need rest," Flick said (h/t BarcaTimes).

Apart from Araujo, centre-back Pau Cubarsi will also not be available for the game against Osasuna. The youngster picked up an ankle injury during international duty with Spain against the Netherlands in the Nations League quarter-final first leg (March 21).

"Cubarsí? The injury isn't as big as we initially thought, but it's good that he gets another three days. So I'm ready for that. In case we need him, he'll play, but I don't think that's going to happen," Flick added (h/t BarcaTimes).

Despite multiple key players missing, the Osasuna clash remains a must-win game for Barcelona to continue their dominance in LaLiga. They will remain three points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid if they win on Thursday, March 27.

Which centre-back duo will play for Barcelona in their LaLiga clash against Osasuna?

In the aforementioned pre-match press conference, Hansi Flick confirmed that Eric Garcia and Inigo Martinez will be Barcelona's centre-back pairing against Osasuna in LaLiga. He said (via BarcaTimes):

"Eric and Iñigo will play as our central defenders against Osasuna."

Inigo Martinez has been a regular starter for the Catalan side under Hansi Flick, recording 34 appearances this season across tournaments. The Spaniard's pairing with Pau Cubarsi has worked wonders for the Blaugrana defense.

Meanwhile, Eric Garcia has not been a regular starter, although Flick has relied on him in case of the unavailability of key players. Garcia has made 28 appearances across competitions this season. Flick values the Spaniard's versatility as he has been employed in a couple of different positions.

