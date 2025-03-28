Hansi Flick makes stance clear when asked if Barcelona will prioritise Robert Lewandowski winning Golden Boot this season

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has opened up on whether the team are looking to help Robert Lewandowski win the LaLiga Golden Boot this year. He said that the team playing well could help the striker in itself.

Lewandowski leads the goalscoring charts in LaLiga with 23 goals, three more than Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe. The Polish striker also scored in Barcelona's 3-0 win over Osasuna at Estadio Olimpic Lluis Companys on Thursday, March 27.

Ferran Torres opened the scoring in the 11th minute before Dani Olmo made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 21st minute. Lewandowski came off the bench in the 68th minute and scored nine minutes later. After the game, Hansi Flick was asked if the team would prioritise Lewandowski's Golden Boot. He answered (via Barca Universal):

"It helps when the team plays well. It helps every player, and it can help Lewandowski."

Lewandowski joined Barca from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022. He won the Golden Boot in his first season in LaLiga as he helped his side to the title. Overall, he has scored 95 goals and provided 20 assists in 136 games for the Spanish giants.

The 36-year-old has already helped Barcelona to the Supercopa de Espana trophy this season. They lead the LaLiga table and have reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, where they will face Borussia Dortmund. Moreover, they will face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final, with the first leg having ended in a 4-4 tie.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick shares Dani Olmo update

Barcelona played on Thursday just after the international break, and it might have cost them dearly in terms of Dani Olmo's injury. The Spaniard, who won and scored a penalty in the 21st minute, had to be subbed off in the 28th minute. After the game, Hansi Flick provided an update on the midfielder, saying (via Football Espana):

“He is injured. There are a lot of games in this calendar and he’ll miss some and it’s bad news for us. I think it was not the best date to play. And we have paid dearly because Olmo’s injury is not good for us.”

As per MD, Olmo will miss Barca's LaLiga clash against Girona on Sunday and the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg at Atletico Madrid next week. He is also likely to miss the LaLiga game against Real Betis. He could return for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash against Borussia Dortmund on April 9.

