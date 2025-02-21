Hansi Flick planning to rest 2 Barcelona stars for LaLiga clash against Las Palmas: Reports

According to a report by Marca, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is planning to rest La Masia duo Pau Cubarsi and Gavi for their LaLiga clash against Las Palmas. The pair featured prominently on the Catalan side and could be benched for the clash with the 17th-placed side from the Canary Islands on Saturday.

Ad

Gavi and Cubarsi have made 23 and 37 appearances for the Catalan side this season, respectively, and contributed towards eight of the team's goals. The German will consider keeping the pair fresh for his two-legged Copa del Rey semi-final first-leg clash with Atletico Madrid next Tuesday, February 25.

Hansi Flick has been phenomenal in his debut season in charge of Barcelona. After 24 games, he has led the Catalan side to the top of the LaLiga table on goal difference. He has also led the team to glory in the Spanish Super Cup. The Blaugrana remains in contention for every trophy they entered at the start of the campaign.

Ad

Trending

"We have prepared a plan for him similar to what we did with Pedri”- Hansi Flick discusses injury prevention plans for Barcelona midfielder

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has revealed that he will consider putting Dani Olmo on an injury prevention plan like Pedri did when he arrived at the Catalan club. The German tactician has helped the Spanish midfielder avoid injuries since arriving and believes he could help Olmo similarly.

Ad

Pedri initially struggled with injuries at the club but has only missed one game this season thanks to Stomach flu since Flick's arrival. Meanwhile, Olmo has suffered two injuries and missed 13 games. About the plans he had for the 26-year-old midfielder, the German tactician said via Barca Blaugranes:

“Yes, we’re considering it [an injury management plan]. He had several injuries last season, so we need to take precautions. We have prepared a plan for him similar to what we did with Pedri.”

Hansi Flick has been fabulous since taking the reigns at Barcelona from RB Leipzig last summer. He has managed the team in 37 games, winning 27, drawing four, and losing six across all competitions, averaging 2.30 points per game. He is contracted to the Catalan side until the summer of 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback