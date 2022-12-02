Hansi Flick responds after being asked whether he will continue as Germany head coach after 2022 FIFA World Cup exit

Germany coach Hansi Flick spoke about his future with the national team following their premature exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

There have been calls for Flick to be sacked after the 2014 world champions failed to reach the knockout rounds in Qatar.

Flick responded to the rumors, telling the media after the game against Costa Rica:

"We'll work that out quickly, it's difficult to answer now right after the game when we're eliminated. We'll see about that soon."

Die Mannschaft defeated Costa Rica by a 4-2 margin. Despite the win, the four-time champions were eliminated from the group stages of the World Cup for the second time in a row.

Japan managed to pull off a great comeback to beat Spain 2-1. The Asian giants won Group E, with La Roja finishing in second spot.

Flick said ahead of the game that he wouldn't resign even if Germany fail to progress to the knockout stages. Flick wants to be in charge of the Germans for the 2024 UEFA Euro and said (via Mirror):

“I can only confirm the future from my side - that I have a contract until 2024 and that I am looking forward to the European Championships at home. I don’t feel any pressure - and I didn’t feel any pressure after the defeat to Japan. We didn’t have much time before the tournament and the longer we’re together the more we improve."

Whether Flick's stance changes or not remains to be seen. Since taking over last year, Flick has been in charge of the German national team for 488 days. In 19 matches, Die Mannschaft won 11 under Flick. They drew six and lost two.

Germany star Joshua Kimmich reacted to elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Germany star Joshua Kimmich was left devastated after his team's elimination from the group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Bayern Munich star said that the day marked the worst of his professional career. Speaking after the game, Kimmich said:

"This was the worst day of my career. I'm afraid I'll fall into a hole. It makes you think that these failures are connected to my person."

