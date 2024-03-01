Hansi Flick wants Manchester City and Real Madrid target to join him at Barcelona - Reports

Prospective Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has identified Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz as his No. 1 target. According to Catalan outlet Nacional, the former Bayern Munich boss is keen on signing the German wonderkid, who has also been targeted by Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Flick is among the names tipped to replace Xavi at the Catalan side, with the Spaniard announcing his intention to depart at the end of the season. Other candidates in the running for the job include PSG boss Luis Enrique and Brighton head coach Roberto de Zerbi.

Wirtz has excelled for Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side who have stunned the Bundesliga this season. They are unbeaten in 23 games and find themselves on top, eight points ahead of second-placed Bayern.

The 20-year-old has played a key role in their free-flowing attack, bagging eight goals and 17 assists in 31 games across all competitions.

The report claims that Flick believes that the German would be a fantastic addition to the Barcelona squad. He would be an upgrade on Pedri Gonzalez, one of La Blaugrana's own academy products who has suffered a lot with regular injuries.

While both Leverkusen and the player's father Hans-Joachim Wirtz have remained silent on any speculation surrounding the 20-year-old, the report further adds that a hefty €85 million price tag has been placed on him.

With multiple clubs including Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain all interested, Barcelona will be keen to avoid starting a bidding war and will hope to secure his services quickly.

Pep Guardiola makes his recommendation for next Barcelona boss: Reports

Guardiola has backed Brighton's Roberto de Zerbi.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has voiced his opinion on who should replace the outgoing Xavi at Barcelona. According to Catalunya Radio, the former Blaugrana boss has backed Brighton's Roberto de Zerbi.

Guardiola was full of praise for the Italian back in May in a press conference, calling his playstyle unique.

“There is no team playing the way they play - it’s unique,” he said. “I had the feeling when he arrived the impact he would have in the Premier League would be great - I didn’t expect him to do it in this short space of time.

“He creates 20 or 25 chances per game, better by far than most opponents. He monopolises the ball in a way it hasn’t been for a long time. They deserve completely the success they have.”

The Italian's name has repeatedly been mentioned in rumors over the decision of who should replace Xavi. Other candidates include former Bayern manager Hansi Flick and current PSG boss Luis Enrique.

De Zerbi took the Premier League by storm when he was hired by Brighton, replacing Graham Potter. He guided the Seagulls to a sixth-placed finish, ensuring they qualified for Europe for the first time in the club's history.

