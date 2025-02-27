Hansi Flick wants to use Lionel Messi in new position if he joins Barcelona to help Lamine Yamal continue as winger: Reports

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick wants to use Argentine superstar Lionel Messi in an attacking midfield role if he returns to the club. The German tactician is making plans to integrate the 37-year-old forward into his lineup amid rumors of a sensational return to Catalonia.

In 2000, Messi joined Barcelona's famed La Masia academy from boyhood club Newell's Old Boys. After dominating across youth levels, he made the jump to the first team in the 2004-05 season.

He spent 17 seasons at the club, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists in 778 appearances across all competitions. In the summer of 2021, he joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer after Barcelona failed to extend his contract due to their financial woes.

Ever since Messi left Barcelona, there have been rumors of a potential return looming on the horizon. Although there have been no formal negotiations yet, the Catalans have kept the door open for the legendary forward to rejoin.

If the move were to go through, reports from El Nacional claim that the Argentine captain will play in a deeper role than his usual position on the right wing. With 17-year-old wonderkid Lamine Yamal shining on the right flank, Flick wishes for him to continue doing so.

Messi will likely play between the lines, acting as the link between midfield and attack. His compatibility with veteran marksman Robert Lewandowski is also a cause for concern for Flick, who believes that a more mobile striker would be a better fit.

To solve this problem, the German is considering another option - using the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner as a false nine alongside a creative midfielder like Gavi or Dani Olmo.

Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona unlikely due to presence of 62-year-old executive - Reports

According to reports from Guillem Balague, Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona is highly unlikely due to Joan Laporta's presence at the club.

Laporta assumed office for his second term as Barca president in March 2021. Just three months later, the club had to let go of the Argentine maestro on a free transfer to French giants PSG due to salary cap issues.

The entire situation seems to have left a very sour taste on Messi. Since his departure, he has reportedly maintained that he will not rejoin the club as long as Laporta is in charge.

After two years at PSG, the 37-year-old joined Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami on a free transfer. His current contract lasts until the end of the 2025 season; however, Balague has claimed that the David Beckham-owned outfit is confident that they can secure an extension.

Barcelona currently sit atop the LaLiga standings, tied on 54 points with Real Madrid and just one point ahead of Atletico Madrid. Up next, they will be in action against Real Sociedad at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on March 2.

