"Happy to be back" - Neymar reacts on social media as he returns to PSG training after long injury lay-off

Neymar is making waves on social media as he steps foot back into Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s training grounds after a significant absence due to injury.

The attacking stalwart was declared out of action for the remainder of the season last February as he fell prey to an unfortunate ankle injury. This forced him to go under the knife to mend his beleaguered ankle ligaments, leading to a hiatus that has stretched on until July.

In Ligue 1 alone, Neymar had racked up an impressive count of 13 goals and 11 assists this season, prior to his abrupt exit from the field. His prowess was last seen when he was carted off during a gripping 4-3 victory over Lille.

The Parisian club disclosed at that juncture via an official statement on their website, that Neymar's right ankle had been a source of trouble over recent years. The statement read:

"Following his last sprain contracted on Feb. 20, the medical staff recommended a ligament repair operation to avoid a major risk of recurrence. All the experts consulted have confirmed this necessity. A delay of three to four months is expected before his return to training."

Fast forward to the present, Neymar is back on familiar grounds, gearing up for a robust training regimen to ensure his preparedness for the forthcoming season. His much-awaited return was publicly announced via an Instagram post, which came with a jubilant caption:

"Happy to be back."

With the football world watching, the Brazilian is undoubtedly yearning to outperform his past performances, creating more goals and assists in the process. However, an element of uncertainty surrounds his future with PSG. Speculation is rife about a possible move away from the Parisian club, indicating the potential for a transfer drama in this transfer window.

Chelsea ramp up pursuit of PSG superstar Neymar

The pursuit of PSG's enigmatic winger is escalating, with Chelsea reportedly ready to up the ante, as per reports emerging from France. The Blues have been discreetly assessing the prospect of acquiring the Brazilian maestro for nearly a year. While there have been signs of interest, the potential deal has been more smoke than fire thus far.

Le Parisien (via Football Transfers) have now suggested that Chelsea are gearing up to fast-track their move to sign the 31-year-old PSG winger. The Blues, reportedly, are moving away from the thought of a loan deal, instead setting their sights on a permanent transfer for the player. According to the report, such a venture would reportedly require a hefty sum of between €50-70 million.

According to inside sources, Chelsea have initiated conversations with Neymar's inner circle about a potential deal. It is a move that would likely require them to match Neymar's whopping annual wage of €26 million post-tax.