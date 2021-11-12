"Happy birthday daddy's princess" - Cristiano Ronaldo extends his love to daughter on her special day

Portugal and Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to express his love for his daughter on her birthday. Alana Martin, who was born on November 12 back in 2017, is Cristiano Ronaldo's fourth child and first with partner Georgina Rodriguez.

With Alana turning four years old, Cristiano Ronaldo was quick to lift the lid on a tiny part of his personal life through social media. The 36-year-old posted three pictures of his daughter with a caption that read:

"Happy birthday daddy's princess! Have a happy day my love!."

Cristiano Ronaldo has four children at the moment. However, Alana, who is the youngest, is his only child with current partner Georgina Rodriguez. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently away from family due to his commitment to the Portugal national team.

The forward played the entirety of the 0-0 draw in Portugal's FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday. He is expected to feature against Serbia as well this weekend before returning to England.

Cristiano Ronaldo expecting twins with partner Georgina Rodriguez

Last month, Cristiano Ronaldo announced via Instagram that he is expecting twins with partner Georgina Rodriguez. The post was accompanied by a photo of Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner in bed, with the former holding up an ultrasound scan report for the camera.

The Manchester United star captioned it:

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you."

Prior to the birth of Alana, his fourth child, Cristiano Ronaldo had three kids through surrogate mothers. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr was born on June 17, 2010 in the United States. Later in June 2017, Cristiano Ronaldo announced he had fathered twins, named Eva and Matteo, via another surrogate mother.

Previously, Cristiano Ronaldo had stated he would like to become a father of seven children.

