"Happy for you bro" - Paul Pogba reacts on social media after Benjamin Mendy was found not guilty in sexual offences cases

Paul Pogba reacted on social media after Benjamin Mendy was found not guilty of rape charges against him. The jury gave its verdict on the case and Mendy was acquited.

The French left-back, who has played for clubs like Manchester City, AS Monaco, and Olympique de Marseille during his career, was accused by multiple women of rape.

A 24-year-old woman claimed that Mendy misconducted himself, sexually, with her in 2020 at the player's Cheshire house. Yet another 29-year-old woman accused Mendy of doing the same in 2018.

However, the 28-year-old has been found not guilty as the jury ruled that all these acts were consensual. Mendy retained that stance throughout the proceedings of the case.

Paul Pogba has now reacted to Benjamin Mendy being found not guilty. The former Manchester United and current Juventus midfielder posted on Instagram, writing:

"Al Hamdullilah 🤲🏾 so happy for you bro .. all the people that was talking bad about you NoW I wanna see them cleaning your name Can’t wait to see on the pitch again."

Paul Pogba spoke about his recent injury struggles

Paul Pogba rejoined Juventus from Manchester United in the summer of 2022. However, the player suffered a meniscus injury in pre-season that saw him miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Pogba suffered persistent injury issues throughout the course of the season. His on-field appearances were restricted to only 10 during the 2022-23 campaign. Pogba reacted to the misery, describing how it affected him. The skilful midfielder said (via Get French Football News):

"It’s made me grow a lot. These last few months have made me grow a lot, they’ve made me understand a lot of things about life. I’ve aged 10 years in the space of seven months [laughs]! And as I’ve said, that can only be good for me, because I’m looking at things positively."

He further added:

"I’m a believer, so I see these things as stages and tests. They’re tests that have helped me grow, where I’ve matured and learnt a lot of things on life. I’ve learnt what the important things are. So I’ve been taking it positively and that’s been a boost for me. Honestly, now, it’s all behind me. It’s really shaped me.”

Paul Pogba's Juventus future remains in the balance. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner reportedly has a staggering £128 million offer on the table to leave the Bianconeri. An unnamed Saudi Pro League club have presented Pogba with the eye-watering offer.