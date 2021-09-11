"Happy to help the team"- Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring brace in Manchester United's 4-1 victory over Newcastle

Manchester United new boy Cristiano Ronaldo was in a buoyant mood after scoring a brace in the club's 4-1 victory over Newcastle United at Old Trafford. United's latest victory took them to the top of the Premier League table, with ten points from four games.

"My return to Old Trafford was just a brief reminder of why this stadium is known as the Theatre of Dreams. For me, it has always been a magical place where you can achieve everything you set your mind to," said Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo continued:

"Along with all my teammates and with the amazing support we always get from the stands, we face the road ahead with confidence and optimism that we'll all be celebrating together in the end. Proud to be back at Man. United and playing in the Premier League again, but above all, happy to help the team!. Let's go, Devils!"

Ronaldo opened the scoring for Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d'Or scored a tap-in deep into first-half stoppage time after Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman fumbled a deflected shot from Mason Greenwood.

Newcastle equalised thanks to a goal from Javier Manquillo early in the second half. United, though, retook the lead in the 62nd minute, thanks to a left-footed strike from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bruno Fernandes scored a sensational long-range goal in the 80th minute. Jesse Lingard then put the icing on the cake with a well-taken goal deep in second-half stoppage time.

🗣"I was really nervous, maybe I did not show it."



Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his emotions before he made his 2nd Manchester United debut. pic.twitter.com/QlupqKD2EG — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 11, 2021

Manchester United look more threatening going forward, thanks to the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United vs Newcastle United - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo's brace and Manchester United's impressive performance against a solid-looking Newcastle United defence helped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side send a message to the rest of the Premier League.

The addition of a striker like Cristiano Ronaldo, who is capable of scoring 20 goals a season in the Premier League is likely to make Manchester United the favourites to win the league title this season.

Manchester United were often heavily reliant on the brilliance of Bruno Fernandes last season. The Red Devils were often bereft of ideas, creativity and goals when the Portuguese midfielder was off his game.

The addition of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho this summer has added another dimension to Manchester United's attack. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team now possess a number of players who have the ability to produce moments of magic when required.

🗣"To be honest, England is the most special one, this is why I came back."



Cristiano Ronaldo talks about why he decided to come back to Manchester United pic.twitter.com/4bmMQxPYIE — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 11, 2021

French midfielder Paul Pogba continued his good form as he added two more assists to his tally for the season against Newcastle United. The former Juventus midfielder has recorded seven assists in just four league games this season. His creativity and vision will be key to Manchester United's titles hopes this campaign.

