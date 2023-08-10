"Happy to have helped the team" - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts on social media as Al-Nassr defeat Al-Shorta to qualify for King's Cup final

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a message on Instagram after helping Al-Nassr FC beat Al-Shorta in the Arab Club Champions Cup semi-final on Wednesday, August 9.

Ronaldo has been in tremendous form since the beginning of the 2023-24 season, scoring four goals in five games. He scored a penalty in the 75th minute against Al-Shorta to secure Al-Nassr's qualification for the final of the King's Cup. He also won the Man of the Match award.

After the semi-final win over Al-Shorta, Cristiano Ronaldo reposted Al-Nassr's post on his Instagram story with the caption:

"Happy to have helped the team to the final and to win the MOTM"

The 38-year-old forward also put up a carousel post on his account with the caption:

"Final - here we go!! Good work team! Special thanks to our fans for the amazing support and for always pushing us forward!"

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January earlier this year, having left Manchester United after a mutual contract termination in November last year. He scored 14 goals and provided two assists in 19 appearances for the Saudi Arabian side but failed to win a trophy.

The Al-Nassr captain can now change that as they face Al-Hilal in the King's Cup final on Saturday, August 12.

Manchester United forward hails Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol

The Red Devils' new signing Rasmus Hojlund recently shared his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo's mentality and stated that the Portuguese icon is his idol.

Manchester United have signed Hojlund from Atalanta this summer for £72 million. After signing, the 20-year-old spoke to MUTV about his idol, saying:

“My idol is Ronaldo. My father introduced me to him in United and I followed him to Real Madrid. I just like his mentality and love that he's so eager to score goals. He's so passionate about wanting to be the best."

He added:

“I think there’s an interview very early with Anderson and Ferdinand - the reporter asked them ‘who’s the best football player in the world?’ and he just said ‘me’. I like this mentality, that’s the same mentality I go for."

Ronaldo scored 145 goals and provided 64 assists in 346 games over two stints for Manchester United. He won three Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League with the club, among other honors.