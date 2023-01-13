“Happy, sad, happy” – Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on feelings during Champions League final win for Manchester United

Former Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up on his feelings during the Champions League final triumph for the Red Devils in 2008. The Portuguese, who won his first European crown that year, has explained that he had an emotional rollercoaster ride during the game.

The 2008-09 Champions League campaign was a great one for Ronaldo and Manchester United. The Red Devils were drawn in Group F with Roma, Sporting Lisbon and Dynamo Kyiv. They came out on top with 16 points in six games.

They proceeded to beat Olympique Lyon, Roma and Barcelona in the knockouts to set up an all-English final against Chelsea. With both sides determined to earn victory, an interesting clash at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, ensued.

Ronaldo opened the scoring for Manchester United with a brilliant header after receiving a cross from Wes Brown in the 26th minute, but Frank Lampard restored parity just before half-time. The game headed to penalties with no more goals in the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed from the spot, but the Red Devils came out on top 6-5 to win the trophy. Reflecting on that game, the Portuguese said that he had a rollercoaster feeling.

“This game again," he said during an exclusive interview with Livescore. "Yes, I remember Chelsea, Champions League. Yes, it's easy. Should put more difficult one.

He continued:

“Champions League finals are always special games. It's that moment that your heart's beating faster. So I remember that I scored the opening goal. Yes. But after Cech save the penalty with the face. Happy, sad, happy. So three things, three times that you change your mood in one game. So unbelievable. So I remember very well.”

It's worth noting that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner inspired the Premier League giants to another Champions League final in the next season. This time though, United lost 2-0 to Barcelona, with Samuel Eto and Lionel Messi scoring for the Spanish side.

Cristiano Ronaldo promises to uphold love for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is officially unveiled as Al Nassr player,

After having his contract terminated following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan last year, the 37-year-old promised that his love for United and its fans will never change.

"I love Manchester United, and I love the fans, that will never ever change. I wish Man Utd all the best," he said while preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar alongside his Portugal teammates. "It feels like the right time to seek a new challenge," the five-time Ballon d'Or winner added.

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a mega deal with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr after parting ways with the Red Devils. The attacker is set to pocket a whopping £173 million per year on a two-year contract.

